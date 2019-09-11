BALDWIN — Jolie Gary had seven aces and 10 digs as Westgate went on the road and swept West St. Mary 25-23, 25-17, 24-13 Tuesday in a non-district contest.
Danielle Daring had six aces and a dig, Bailey Ambrose finished with four kills and SOphia Babineaux added two kills for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 3-3 on the season and play host to Eunice High Thursday.
Individual statistics for WSM were not provided to The Daily Iberian. The Lady Wolfpack fell to 0-6 and play host to Abbeville Thursday.
St. Martinville 3, Delcambre 0
ST. MARTINVILLE — Ebony Sylvester threw down eight kills, an ace and had three blocks as St. Martinville swept Delcambre 25-7, 25-14, 25-13 Tuesday in a non-district match.
Angelique Charles added three kills; Ladajah Young finished with two kills; Kyndal Lindon and Germani Charles each had two blocks and India Kately added eight assists for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 4-3 overall and plays host to Ascension Episcopal today.
Delcambre was led by Baleigh Trahan with two aces and three assists while Lauren Dooley had two kills and All Blanchard and Gracie Bowen each had nine digs.
DHS fell to 2-6 overall and travels to Southside Thursday.
Catholic High 3,
Southside 1
Madison Bienvenu fired down 22 kills and three aces to go with two blocks as Catholic High beat Southside in four sets, 25-16, 25-9, 22-25, 25-18 Tuesday in a non-district match.
Abigail Richthofen added 15 kills, five aces and a block; Hana Maturin had four kills, two aces and three blocks; Anna Agnelle finished with 22 assists and four aces and Emma LeGros had 17 assisnts and two digs.
CHS improved to 6-1 overall and travels to E.D. White today.