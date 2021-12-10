Westgate tight end/receiver Danny Lewis (6) scores on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Doucet during the Class 4A state championship game Friday night in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Lewis was named Most Outstanding Player for the game.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
Westgate head football coach Ryan Antoine carries the LHSAA state championship trophy after the Tigers beat Warren Easton 14-13 for the Class 4A title Friday night at the Caesars Superdome.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
Westgate High School's football team celebrates its Class 4A state championship Friday on the floor of the Superdome.
The Westgate High School Tigers made a defensive stand with less than a half a minute remaining to beat the Warren Easton Eagles 14-13 for the Class 4A football state championship Friday night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Warren Easton had the ball on the Westgate 1-yard line after a review of a possible fumble let the call on the field stand with 1:50 to go in the game and Westgate leading by a point.
After three plays lost two yards, Warren Easton opted to go for the touchdown with 22 seconds to go instead of kicking a 20-yard field goal for the win.
Westgate stopped the play, and after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating, ran one last play to end the game and give the Tigers the first football state title in school history. It also marked the first football state championship won by an Iberia Parish public school. Catholic High had won two titles, in 1962 and 2017, but only New Iberia in 1979 had reached the finals among the parish’s public schools.
Westgate got on the board when senior Danny Lewis went 73 yards for a touchdown on a pass from Jordan Doucet. Doucet hit Dedrick Latulas with a 29-yard touchdown pass with under a minute left in the third quarter for a 14-7 lead.
Warren Easton pulled to within a point in the fourth quarter but Westgate blocked the point-after kick to maintain its 14-13 edge.
Danny Lewis was named the game's Most Outstanding Player.
This story will be updated when more information from New Orleans is available.