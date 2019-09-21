Brennan Landry completed 10-of-19 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and Makholven Sonn caught four passes for 110 yards and the Westgate Tigers made it three straight wins over New Iberia by beating the Jackets 26-14 in the annual Bayou Berry Bowl played at WHS Friday.
Westgate spotted NISH the first score of the game on a one yard touchdown run from Markel Linzer, then outscored the Jackets 20-0 over the second and third quarters to take the lead and held off a NISH rally in the fourth quarter for the win.
Kevion Sophus added 71 yards rushing for the Tigers (2-1), who play at Tara High in Baton Rouge next week.
Alvin George led NISH with 67 yards on the ground while Tyce Fusilier added 53 yards rushing and Linzer finished with 29 yards and two scores rushing.
NISH returns to action next week opening District 3-5A play at home against Sam Houston.
Barbe 49, Catholic High 24
Davis Meche completed 14-of-17 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns as Barbe scored three third quarter touchdowns to pull away and beat Catholic High 49-24 Friday in the last non-district game of the season for the Panthers.
Meche had two touchdown passes in the first half as Barbe also took advantage of a kickoff return for a score from Devin Bates and an intecption return from D'Shawn Brown to build a 27-14 lead at the break over the Panthers.
The visiting Buccaneers then outscored the Panthers 21-7 in the third quarter to build a 49-21 lead and cruised to the win.
Catholic High dropped to 0-3 on the season, the first time the Panthers have lost three straight to open the season since 2001.
The Panthers were led by quarterback Trey Amos, who completed 8-of-16 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown and rushed six times for 63 yards and two scores.
CHS opens District 7-2A play at Delcambre next week.
Centerville 41, Delcambre 13
CENTERVILLE — Tyler Gunner and Morty Frederick each had two rushing touchdowns and Dravyin Guilbeau added a fifth touchdown on the ground and returned an interception 65 yards for another score as Centerville jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and cruised past Delcambre 41-13 Friday in a non-district game.
The Bulldogs (3-0) added another touchdown in the second quarter and a couple more in the second half as Centerville has scored 35 or more points in each of their first three games. Centerville is also undefeated after three games for the fourth time in the last five years.
Delcambre (1-2) was led by Jamion Guy, who had 110 yards rushing and quarterback Kalob Moneaux, who finshed 46 yards and a touchdown passing and 37 yards and a touchdown rushing.
The Panther play host to Catholic High next week, Centerville goes on the road to face Ridgewood.
In other football games involving Teche Area teams Friday, Erath (2-1) beat Morgan City 35-7 and Breaux Bridge beat St. Martinville (1-2) 39-19 in non-district games.
In District 7-2A, Southside beat Franklin (0-3) 31-28; Loreauville (2-1) beat Elton 48-20; Jeanerette (2-1) beat Gueydan 12-6 and there was no report on West St. Mary at White Castle.
In District 7-A, Westminster Christian beat Hanson (0-2) 14-0 and Grand Lake beat Highland Baptist (1-2) 49-0.
Information on those games was not immediately available.