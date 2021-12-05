Westgate beats Karr to reach state finals

The Westgate High School football team earned a trip to the state championship game for the first time in school history Friday the same way they’ve been winning all season — playing hard, fighting through adversity and believing in each other.
The fifth-seeded Tigers (12-2) handed top-seeded Edna Karr (11-1) a loss in the semifinals Friday, winning 27-20 to end the Cougars’ run of six straight Class 4A championship game appearances. Karr won four of those games, from 2016-2019, bookended by runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2020. It also was reported that the loss was the first for the Cougars at Behrman Stadium, the team’s home field, since 2011.
“That’s a hundred percent what it was,” WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said of his team’s approach to the game. “We weren’t worried about what they were doing, the records, or anything else, or anything else that was going on. We were just going to go out there and play our type of football and stay focused on what we do, and make the game be 48 minutes. That’s all we ask for at the end of the game is to have a chance to be in it at the end. That’s what our kids gave us. It was a great high school football game, a great atmosphere, just two teams battling it out. It’s sad that somebody had to go down, but it was an amazing game and I think these kids will remember this game for the rest of their lives.”
In a game marked by big plays on offense, defense and special teams, one play epitomized what the Tigers have been doing all year. Facing a third-and-12 play while leading 24-20, quarterback Jordan Doucet threw the ball to Brennan Landry, who was facing single coverage.
“Brennan Landry made, really, I think, the catch of the year,” Antoine said. It was a third and I think 12, it was 24-20 and they had all the momentum, and Jordan threw a ball to him in one-on-one coverage and he jumped and caught it off the top of the guy’s head for the first down. He actually injured his shoulder again, the same shoulder that he hurt before. But he put his body on the line for our team, and that basically epitomizes what we’ve been doing all year as a program and as a team. Guys have just been going out there and just leaving it all out there. That play right there definitely symbolized what that was.”
Other plays that represent the kind of effort the Tigers have put in all season included a 34-yard touchdown run by Derek Williams and a sack/forced fumble/fumble recovery by the defense with just over 20 seconds to go.
Williams, who had come in after Doucet was hurt, lined up in a special formation and went up the middle virtually untouched, sidestepping one defender and then going upfield past the remainder of the defense.
“Coach Randall (Antoine) works on a certain formation with those guys, and he did an amazing job of just dialing that up and finding a soft spot in the defense,” Ryan Antoine said. “Derek did what Derek has done all year, went out there and made a play for us. It was huge because we were trying to figure it out because Jordan was out, and we didn’t know if he was getting back in anyway. We had to go with a different formation, some different guys. With Derek scoring that, it gave us more time to figure some things out on our side of the ball.”
Dylan Bourque added a field goal with two minutes to go to give the Tigers a 27-20 lead after Karr had rallied for another TD.
“It came down again to a kick,” Antoine said. “I know Dylan Bourque and I know the type of kid that he is and the type of family that he has. It was a hundred percent belief we had in Dylan. All summer he was in National Guard training. He’s a kid that just always wants to be around the team and was just always a backup, and he finally got his night tonight. For him to come out there tonight and do his kickoffs the way that he did and kick all the extra points that he made, and I think he made two field goals. We had a huge penalty after Derek Williams scored. It would’ve been 23-20, and backed us up 15 yards. If he doesn’t make the extra point, it’s a 3-point game. Then he had to come back again to kick the field goal to make it 27-20. He knew we were going to need him in these playoffs, and he works his tail off to put himself in those situations. He’s another kid that puts it all on the line and just wants to be a part of what we want to do as a program and as a community.”
Rush end Lil Darnell Benjamin had two sacks, including the sack-fumble that was recovered by Zyion Madison to seal the win with just over 20 seconds to go.
“Once again just a true gritty kid that’s finally getting a chance as a senior,” Antoine said. “I don’t think he played at all against Northwood-Shreveport, just because it wasn’t his type of game, but he stepped up. Bradley Lewis also had a big game. Ziyon Madison I think had two recovered fumbles. Camron Spencer played lights out for us. He had to play against that kid Anthony Anderson who’s going to Alabama. He played that kid man-to-man all night, and played him as hard as he could. (Anderson) caught some balls on him but Cam played him good. Also, Damarion Davis just played his tail off. Not the biggest kid, but it’s not about the size, it’s about the heart and playing for each other. Those guys just played well. Ma’kahi Ledet took a bad hit to the chin. He got carted off the field. He’s doing well. He also was playing well until he got carted off.
WHS got off to a quick start and could’ve built an even bigger lead.
“We came out hot, got up 10-nothing on ’em,” Antoine said. “At halftime it was 10-7, and we felt like we could have got more. We feel like we missed a couple more opportunities on offense where we had the opportunity to score and really make it 24-nothing at the half, or 24-7. But all in all we knew we were getting the ball coming out of the half and we’d just have to go out there and keep imposing our will. We knew they would come with a wave. We knew it would be a great high school game, we just had to not get caught in the moments and just go make plays and keep doing what we’ve been doing all year, and I think our guys did a good job of just staying focused and executing.”
Antoine recalls just a few years ago when the team went 0-10, and how much the success they’re having this year means to the team and the community.
“They needed something,” he said. “These kids are bringing something to this community, and bringing something to this side of town that we definitely need, with the COVID stuff that’s going on, and just everything that’s not in the community. Our kids don’t really have any parks or anything to go to, but they have us, they have Westgate, and that’s all we ask for.
“The sad part is we only have one week left of this, but we expect the kids to carry it on to the next sports and now they can carry it on to the next part of life. They can do it if they just love each other.”
“Once again our offensive line played amazing,” Antoine said. “We heard a lot of talk about how good their defensive line was, and our guys stepped up to the challenge and played as hard as they could, and did a good job of being able to run the ball.
“Steven Antoine ran the ball real well. Derek Williams ran for over a hundred yards, I think and two touchdowns. Jordan Doucet was able to run the ball between the tackles when we had to do that, and played well. Danny Lewis played a solid game. Amaaz Eugene scored a touchdown for us.”
Antoine appreciated having a huge contingent of Westgate fans at the game in New Orleans on Friday. Not as many could make the trip to Shreveport for the quarterfinal game against Northwood, and having a big crowd was good for the team. He thanked the crowd after the game.
“Our stands were packed to capacity, which was huge because we needed that,” he said. “Our kids needed that. It was huge for our fan base to come out there and just support these kids. These kids have been through a lot. These kids have been down and out, these kids have been doubted, or whatever you want to call it. And it’s all these kids have got. They went out there and gave everything they had. That’s all you can ask for. For them to have this memory and play the way they played was amazing.”
Westgate advances to the LHSAA Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome and will play No. 3 seed Warren Easton at 7 p.m. Friday. Warren Easton beat No. 2 seed Neville 45-17 in the semifinals.
Antoine said the Tigers will stay focused on the same practice routine.
“We’re not going to deviate from what we’ve been doing. We’ll deal with everything after everything is over, but right now we know we’ve got seven more days to let this team be a team and be together, because we’ll never have this same team ever again, so we’ll focus on that, and deal with everything else after everything happens,” he said.