The Westgate High School baseball team is getting back into the swing of things, preparing to begin a new season and hoping to return to the playoffs after a forced forfeit due to COVID in 2021.
The Tigers graduated six seniors last season, and are returning double that this season. Having a 12-player senior class may prove to be a blessing for Westgate, as most of the players are multi-sport athletes and bring a diverse skill set to the dugout.
Westgate head coach Jerome Jacob said he expects the schedule to be tough this season, but that comes with the 4A territory.
“Being in 4A and dealing with the district we have is always going to be rough, and we have a tough schedule with the teams that we play. We are playing in the Morgan City tournament and the NISH tournament this year,” he said.
Jacob said that his goal for the season is to integrate his newer players into the team and teach them the sport.
“My goal for this season is to have the young guys learn the game of baseball,” Jacob said. “I have some new guys who have never played baseball who decided to play in high school so it’s been a challenge with that, but overall I want the kids to become young men and it’s more than just baseball.”
Jacob added that his team focuses on “teamwork, scholarship and learning the game and passing it on.”
Jacob said that his team may take a while to get back into baseball shape, as his multi-sport athletes will need time to transition out of basketball and track conditioning.
“Baseball is a skill sport. You have to get reps in to get a good swing in, get your arms and feet together, and learn the game,” Jacob said. “I think it takes a little longer to get themselves together.”
Westgate will begin the season on Feb. 21 with an away game against Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee.