Westgate aims to continue excellence in 4A track

Under coach Phillip Guidry, the Westgate High track and field squad has already achieved national recognition.
In the past, the Tigers have featured relay teams led by current college football players Kayshon Boutte (LSU) and Blayne Delahoussaye (Southeastern) that were ranked among the fastest in the country.
Although last year’s outdoor season was canceled due to COVID-19, WHS is back in the spotlight again after two recent meets.
“We won both meets,” Guidry said. “At the Cecilia Bulldog Relays we scored 141 points and the nearest competitor scored 70.”
The Tigers have several marquee performers, starting with junior Jordan Doucet. An explosive receiver on the football team who already holds scholarship offers from FBS programs, Doucet is a holdover from Westgate’s elite relay team that included Boutte and Delahoussaye.
“Jordan placed first in the long jump at Cecilia,” Guidry said. “He’s currently 12th in the nation.”
Doucet, who could break the 24-foot-mark soon, didn’t participate in the Acadiana High Ram Relays because of a tweaked hamstring.
Doucet, along with Christian Franfisco and Camron Spencer, are at the top of several categories in the Lafayette/New Iberia metro area.
“Camron won the track MVP at the Cecilia meet,” Guidry said.
The long-striding 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back took first in the 100- (11.01) and 200- (22.52) meter-dashes, and also ran a leg on the first-place 4x200 relay team.
“He ran the 11.01 into a headwind,” Guidry said. “I would like for him to go 10.7 in the 100. It will take a 10.8 to score and podium at the 4A state meet.”
Doucet placed second in the 100 at Cecilia (11.24).
“Jordan is a high-level sprinter,” Guidry said. “He ranks high in the 100 and also runs the 200 and some relays. We haven’t gotten all our basketball guys out yet. I gave them a week off after their season ended.
“We’ll have Danny Lewis throwing the javelin. Jacavien Jacob will throw the discus and shot, and Ja’Quialen Allen will run the 300-meter hurdles, the 400 and will participate on some relay teams.”
Although an outstanding track performer wasn’t named at Acadiana, Christian Francisco would have likely received the honor.
“He totaled the most points by winning the 400, 800 and running on the first-place 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams,” Guidry said. “He’s a senior who is a very hard-working kid. He’s very humble, very motivated and wants to keep getting better.”
Guidry said this team’s team is shaping up to be a frontrunner in Class 4A.
“I think the team we had last year was better from head to toe, but this team is not that far removed,” he said. “We’re pretty dominant in the distance races. The meets start with the 4x800 relays, and we’re first in the state in that event.
“My guys don’t surprise me with what they’re capable of. We’re in the toughest district in 4A. We’re ranked No. 1 in the state. Teurlings Catholic is No. 2 and Carencro is very high.”
With 95 points, Westgate edged Carencro (93 points) at the Ram Relays.
“We want to put out a good effort against those teams in our district,” Guidry said. “We’re running in a meet at Franklin on Friday.
“On April 9, we’ll host a solid meet with 15 teams coming, including Edna Karr, Scotlandville, St. Augustine, Warren Easton, Southside and Acadiana.”
Other outstanding WHS track stars include sophomore Mekhi Boutte, who won the 400-meter dash at Cecilia and Davian Hill, who placed second.
Hill also took second in the 800 meters at Cecilia with Tray’quan Francis placing first. Bailey Jeanlouis was first in the 3,200 and runner-up to Francisco in the 1,600 at Cecilia.