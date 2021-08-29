West St. Mary has its own ‘Swiss Army Knife’ utility player in Pierre

BALDWIN — West Saint Mary passing game coordinator Dwaylen Spain refers to Wolfpack star player KayShawn Pierre as a “Swiss Army Knife.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pierre played quarterback last year with 1,320 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also an outside linebacker, which is the senior’s projected college position.
“His current position is really an ‘athlete,’” Spain said “On offense, we’re not sure which position he is going to play this year. He can do everything. We’re trying to maximize his talents, so we’re not sure where we’ll put him.”
When the Wolfpack break the huddle, Pierre might line up at quarterback, running back or receiver.
“He can play any of the skill positions,” Spain said. “Last year, we were more of a run-oriented team. We’ve been working on our passing game, and KayShawn is also one of our best receivers. He has great hands. He likes defense more than offense. He can also play safety.”
Pierre is the team leader for WSM, which is scheduled to host Patterson in the regular season opener.
“His leadership expands beyond his abilities on the football field,” Spain said. “He makes sure the guys are on time. He’s a player-coach, a hard worker who puts his nose down and gives everything he has.
“He also has a 3.5 GPA. He’s a student of the game who wants to do everything he can to get a competitive edge. I feel like he’s going to be mentioned up there with the big guys in District 7-2A.”
The Wolfpack went 2-4 in 2020. Their final two games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues, which ultimately cost the program a likely postseason bid.
“We would have made the playoffs around the No. 30-31 seed if we would have been able to finish the season,” said Spain, whose team had an open date for jamboree week.
“We scrimmaged Central Catholic and basically found what we needed to find,” Spain explained. “Our younger guys got some action, which was good. When you’re at a small school, a lot of guys go both ways so you don’t always get that competitive action in practice.”
WSM has an ambitious non-district schedule against larger schools such as 4A Westgate, 4A Northside and 3A Patterson.
“We want to be a high-caliber team with a championship DNA,” Spain said. “In order to do that, we’re going to play these bigger schools to basically see where we’re at. That will involve some bumps and bruises, but it will also prepare us for district.”