MORGAN CITY — West St. Mary quarterback Taylun Druilhet threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third but in the end it wasn’t quite enough as Central Catholic jumped out to a 14-8 first quarter lead and pulled away for the 49-22 non-district win Thursday night.
The game, originally scheduled to be played tonight at WSM, was moved to Morgan City due to problems with West St. Mary’s field and scoreboard.
Druilhet completed 16-of-25 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
Kobe Phillips was the leading receiver for the Wolfpack as he caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles (1-1), pulled away after the tight first quarter, holding leads of 21-6 at halftime and 42-14 after three quarters.
Due to the late finish of the game, a more complete recap wasn’t available.
Check The Daily Iberian’s website for a more complete story on the game and also check out Sunday’s edition for the story as well.
WSM fell to 0-2 on the season and finishes non-district play next week on the road at White Castle. The Wolfpack opens District 7-2A play in two weeks at home against Houma Christian School.
Centerville 35, Haynes Academy 14
NEW ORLEANS — In the only other game Thursday night that involved a Teche Area team, Centerville went on the road to New Orleans and beat Haynes Academy 35-14 in a non-district game.
Centerville improved to 2-0 on the season, the third straight year and the fourth year in the last five that the Bulldogs started the season with two straight wins.
No other information was immediately available on the contest and will be reported when received.
Centerviille plays host to Delcambre next week.