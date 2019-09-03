The high school football dress rehearsals went off without a hitch Thursday and Friday as Teche Area prep football teams all participated in jamborees last week as the final tuneup for the start of the regular season Thursday and Friday of this week.
In the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree on Thursday night, Loreauville beat Jeanerette 20-0 while Westgate’s juniopr varsity beat New Iberia’s JV team 12-0.
In other jamboree games Thursday, Erath beat Lake Arthur 14-7 in the Acadia-Vermilion Parish Jamboree held at Crowley’s Gardiner Memorial Stadium.
Friday night, Delcambre beat Highland Baptist 13-0 and Westgate beat NISH 13-10 in the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree; St. Thomas More beat St. Martinville 19-0 in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajn Field and Catholic High beat Natchitoches Central 19-0 in the Natchitoches Central Jamboree held at Northwestern State University’s Turpin Stadium; Covenant Christian beat Hanson 13-0 and Central Catholic beat Centerville 13-0 in the Centerville Jamboree. West St. Mary’s jamboree game against Franklin was cancelled.
The regular season kicks off this week as Loreauville travels to Central Catholic and Hanson travels to Plaquemine to face St. John in a pair of Thursday contests.