Wednesday Night Hawg Fights BTS circuit heading to Atchafalaya Basin

Wednesday’s Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament contest will be held out of Myette Point Boat Landing in the Atchafalaya Basin.
The Teche Area’s popular evening bass tournament circuit’s eighth tournament of the year is being held in the Atchafalaya Basin for the first time since 2018. High water kept the Hawg Fighters out of the nation’s last great overflow swamp for regular-season tournaments in 2019.
The tournament starts at 5:30 p.m. Weigh-in time will be announced before the start.
Entry fee, which is $60 per boat, must be paid before 1 p.m. the day of the tournament at Cajun Guns & Tackle in New Iberia. For more information call Mike Sinitiere at 321-1178.