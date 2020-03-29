A young Teche Area outdoorsman got his hands on what he thought was the bass of a lifetime, a 7.25-pound beauty, on his first full day on the water by himself on March 19 on Lake Fausse Pointe.
Andre Weber’s bass of a lifetime held that distinction for nearly three days. On the afternoon of March 22, the Catholic High School student set the hook on a bass that gave him all he could handle and after it was squeezed into a landing net, Weber had a brand new bass of a lifetime, one that weighed 8.50 pounds.
Weber, 17, put the 8.50-pound bass in the boat while he was fishing with his brother, Shay, a freshman at Catholic High School, and the man who taught him to fish, his grandfather, Larry Ransonet of Jeanerette.
Lake Fausse Pointe has given up at least half-a-dozen 7-pound plus bass since February. Weber claims two of them.
“Ah, it’s unbelievable. I’ve been fishing my whole life. I’ve never caught one over 5 pounds. All of a sudden in one month I start catching big ones,” Weber said, adding that in early March he reeled in a 5 ½-pounder in Sandy Cove.
Ransonet, 64, who retired as a department manager several years ago at Jeanerette Mills, was extremely proud and happy for his grandson after that catch and the previous bass of a lifetime. But he wasn’t surprised because he knows the young outdoorsman has watched countless bass fishing videos to glean information and fishes nearly every day to put that information to the test.
The high school student also watches hunting videos and it shows, his grandpa said. Weber shot and killed a 9-point, 200-pound plus buck two years ago while hunting on 300 acres between Ransonet’s house and Lake Fausse Pointe.
“I don’t think it’s luck. He dedicated himself and he doesn’t quit,” he said.
Both “hawgs” were released as soon as possible by Weber. The 7.25-pounder, however, got away before he could take a picture of it that windy and cloudy Thursday.
The CHS junior had mixed emotions after watching the 7.25-pound bass he had just caught, weighed and videoed suddenly started shaking its head while being held over the water, escaped his grasp and swam away before he could get a decent keepsake photo.
He wasn’t upset that it got away because he planned to release after he hooked it on a Cajun Boss spinnerbait tied to 17-pound test monofilament line and boated it while fishing alone on March 19 in Lake Fausse Pointe. The brief video he took while weighing it didn’t “do it justice on how big it looked in person,” he said.
Weber, who throws the javelin on the track and field team, believed that would be his last hurrah, his final chance, for a photo of a trophy-sized bass. He was wrong.
“I’m the only one in the boat. I’ve got to get some kind of proof. I weighed it then got my phone and videoed (weighing it). I got to look at it for 45 seconds. I started thinking, ‘That may be the biggest fish I catch in my life and I didn’t get a picture of it.’ Then I go and catch an 8 ½-pounder,” he said.
Three days later that 8.50-pounder, which probably was heavier than that because his hand-held electronic scale has been weighing on the light side, restored world order as it was the subject of beaucoup photos with Weber. His grandfather made sure of that.
“Unbelievable, especially because of what happened with the other one. Once-in-a-lifetime to catch a 7 ½. Then to catch one like that!” Ransonet exclaimed.
“We didn’t quit (fishing) after he caught that one. We went to another place and he caught a 3 ½-pounder and a 1 ½-pounder. He doesn’t quit. He’s just relentless when it comes to all that,” the veteran outdoorsman said.
“I’ve never caught one that big. I used to bass fish. He picked it up from there and it took off. We’ve been doing all this together since he was young. He just loves the outdoors.”
Because Weber was doing well with spinnerbaits three days earlier when he caught the 7.25-pounder, he started out throwing a spinnerbait that fateful Sunday with Shay and Ransonet. After fishing so long with nary a nibble on the Cajun Boss, he changed up and started flipping a black/blue 3/8-ounce Strike King Hack Attack Jig with a “moonlight”-colored YUM Christie Craw.
His initial cast with the artificial lure combination triggered an exciting sequence of events he’ll never, ever forget.
“On my first flip on a cypress tree, something hit it a couple times, like a little bass. Then it took off running. I set the hook and it felt like I was on a log. It felt like it, like a solid weight,” Weber said. “I didn’t think it was a bass at first the way it was pulling drag. It thought, ‘No way it’s a bass.’ When he came up my legs started shaking, I started shaking. I’ve never seen anything that big.
“It was nerve-wracking. I didn’t think it was a big fish (bass) so I didn’t set the hook hard. When my grandpa started netting it, the hook fell out,” he said. “Normally, I set hook with everything I have. I thought it was a bream at first. When I set the hook, it started going straight for the deep (water). They had a big mat of grass growing in deep water. He took off to go under it and the line was getting caught on it.
“After that, it was pulling drag and I have it set pretty hard. When it got near the boat, grandpa missed it twice with the net. I was so scared. It barely fit in the net. If it didn’t go in head-first, it wasn’t going to fit.”
That moment when the hawg was safely in the 17-foot Nova aluminum bass boat with a 90-horsepower Johnson outboard motor will be treasured forever. Two brothers, their grandfather and the fourth bass weighing more than 8 pounds out of the lake over the past month were together in the boat at one time.
“I was screaming, shaking. I couldn’t believe it. Grandpa, he was shocked. He didn’t know what to say,” Weber said.
“Yeah, it was VERY exciting,” Ransonet said.
They weighed it. Took a few photos. Then filled up the livewell and put the “hawg” in there for a few minutes.
Then they measured the girth (18 inches) and the length (24 ½ inches). They took even more photos.
There wasn’t a doubt about releasing the bass.
“No sir. I don’t keep any bass out there,” Weber said.
The bass was “perfectly fine,” he said, when he positioned the boat and released it over its bed to continue the spawning process.
“He was adamant about letting it go. He wasn’t going to keep either of them,” Ransonet said about the 8.50- and 7.25-pounder.