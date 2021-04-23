Weather, greens lead to mixed results

ABBEVILLE — A mix of perfect weather and tricky greens led to a mixed bag of results for the 120 players at the April Acadiana Area Pro Am at Southern Oaks Country Club, with several exceeding their points and others failing to do so.
Individual winners were Tony Baudoin (+5), A Player; Brad Rodriguez (+5), B Player; Mike Landry (+9), C Player; and Bobby Broussard (+10), D Player.
Three new players also joined the Pro Am.
The May Pro Am will be at Belleview in Franklin on Tuesday, may 4, and Thursday, May 6. Those interested in playing should call the pro shop at 337-828-2572 starting Friday, April 30.
The team of Maxie Mathews (3), Roy Poche (2), William Spitzer (5) and Armanda Castille (5) finished at 15 to first place by five points.
David Duggins (3), Alvin Bergeron (4), Brad Rodriguez (5) and Mike Frey (-2) finished second at 10.
In third with 9 points were Phil Mouledous (0), Murphy Pontiff (5), Al Moss (4) and Matt Hebert (0).
Three teams finished with 5 points, with Michael Landry (5), Will Broussard (3), Paul Ladoucer (2) and Blaine Maturin (-5) finishing fourth in the tiebreaker.
Eric Indest (0), Will Baudoin (3), Lyle Hargrave (0) and Glenn Suire (2) were fifth via the tiebreaker.
In sixth were Dan Handschin (5), Johnny Bourque (0), Ronnie Finley (5) and Teddy Sliman (-5).
Placing seventh with 4 were Dean Martin (2), Norris Thibodeaux (2), Dale Menard (2) and Kris Viator (-2).
In eighth place via a tiebreaker were Johnny Hollier (-1), Sanford Suire (5), Vic Segura (1) and Michael Michel (-2) for a 3 total.
Also at 3 were Brenda Guidry (2), Benny Dronet (-5), Robie Darden (5) and Avery Gaudin (1).
Four teams finished with a 2 total — Ronnie Etie (5), Nicholas Landry (03), Bobby Broussard (5) and Brody LeBlanc (-5); Al Landry (3), Dylan Meche (-2), Brent Culotta (-1) and Linda Savoie (2); Mike Bares (1), Roger Pisani (0), Rene Dartez (4) and Jacob Freyou (-3); and Roger Cook (1), Roy Boudreaux (-4), Boyd Boutte (5) and Anthony Alford (0).
Three teams finished at 0 — Lenny Dubois (2), Jim Morse (0), Charles Ibert (-5) and Gilbert Boudreaux (3); Jim Prejean (-3), Tony Baudoin (5), Jimmy Rogers (3) and Mike Goodwin (-5); and Ty Burdett (4), Dean Danse (-5), Dusty Hoffpauir (-1) and Junius Granger (2).
Two teams finished at -1 — Dawn Declouet (-1), Dan Coreil (0), Don Sarkies (-4) and Robert Burton (4); and Murphy Guilbeaux (-2), John Reed (03), Father Mark Miley (4) and Greg Gautreaux (0).
Three teams were tied at -2 — Mike Godwin (-5), Nolan Granger (1-), Ryan Bulliard (-3) and Jay Frederick (5); Scott Gilder (-5), Homer Bourque (5), Jason Hebert (-5) and Avia McGlothalam (3); and Chris Bayard (0), Dale Hargrave (0), Vic Huckaby (-5) and Jimmy Prados (3).
At -3 were Weston Reed (1), John Lee Melancon (-2), Chris Mayard (2) and Ronnie Richard (-4).
Two teams were at -4 — Willy Boyd (-4), Mark Hooks (1), Farley Painter (-1) and Mark Landry (0); and Olan Granger (0), Ann Bourgeois (0), George Bulliard (-4) and Doug Bulliard (0).
At -6 were Steve Regan (-2), Dan Hidalgo (-1), Keith Crochet (-3) and Bo Provost (0).
Two teams finished at -7 — Kyle Meche (-2), Tim Thomas (-3), Tom Carroll (0) and Ed Brawner (-2); and Hans Romero (-5), Doug Robichaux (-3), Jack Koubi (0) and Paul Olivier (1).
At -9 were Steve Didier (-4), Carter Owens (-1), Curley Romero (-3) and Michael Zirlott (-1).
At -10 were Jerry Mayfield (-2), Stephen Newman (2), Paul Walters (-5) and Danny Duplantis (-5).
Finishing at -11 were Scott Norris (-5), JC Landry (-5), Glenn Champeaux (1) and Paul Walters (-2).