Weather causes team scores to suffer in Acadiana Area Pro Am

Challenging weather conditions forced a split week of competition at Sugar Oaks, and only 28 percent of teams (nine of 32) posted positive points, though nearly half of players (61 of 125, or 49 percent) made or exceeded their points for the January Acadiana Area Pro Am.
Because of the weather, the second day was moved back a week.
Individual winners were Jason Hebert in the A Player competition (+4), Christian Willis (+7) in B competition, Robbie Darden (+11) in C play and Mike Grigsby (+6) in D play, winning on a scorecard over Jimmy Prados, who also was at +6.
Teddy Sliman was the Low Pro at +1. The competition welcomed four new players — Paul Olivier, Alex Poirrier, Scott Norris and Matt Mason.
February’s Pro Am will be at Eagle Ridge in Cade on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 4. Call the pro shop at 354-2263 starting Saturday to secure a tee time.
Finishing in first place with 7 points was the team of Tony Baudoin (-1), Cort Lae (2), Hans Romero (5) and Nash Scott (1).
In second at 6 points were Harry Bayard (1), Doug Hunter (4), Vic Segura (-3) and Mike Zirlott (4).
Three teams came in at 4 points with winners determined by score (plus or minus points) of the best players.
In third were Gilbert Boudreaux (-4), Willy Boyd (5), Robie Darden (5) and Jim Frith (-2).
In fourth were Alvin Bergeron (-1), Ryan Gonsoulin (1), Matt Mason (-1) and Bo Provost (5).
In fifth were Chris Bayard (-5), Jacob Freyou (0), Mike Grigsby (5) and Herman Hebert (4).
Finishing sixth with 3 points were Stafford Decoux (2), Jason Hebert (4), Johnny Hollier (-5) and Kyle Meche (2).
In seventh with 2 points were Will Broussard (-5), Jay Frederick (0), Willie Lewis (5) and Carter Owens (2).
Finishing eighth with 1 point were Larry Duplantis (1), Blaine Maturin (5), Murphy Pontiff (-5) and Brad Rodriguez (0).
Twenty-four other teams also competed.
Finishing with 0 points were Joe Bass (0-1), Tyler Derouen (1), Chris Mayard (-5) and Christian Willis (5).
At -1 were Lenny Dubois (-4), Danny Duplantis (1), Nick Landry (0) and Todd Olivier (2).
At -2 were Bobby Broussard (0) Brody LeBlanc (1), Lance LeBlanc (0) and Avia McGlothlam (-3).
Five teams finished at -3 — Armand Castille (-5), Dan Coreil (0), Brenda Guidry (1) and Scott Norris (1); Tom Degeneres (1), Al Moss (-5), Mark Robichaux (2) and Larry Verret (-1); Dylan Meche (-1), Brent Culotta (-1), Weston Reed (-2) and Teddy Sliman (1); Boyd Boutte (-5), Ryan Bulliard (1), David Duggins (1) and Donald Guidry (0); and Ty Burdett (0), Susan Clark (-1), Nolan Granger (-2) and Paul Ladoucer (0).
Two teams finished at -4 — Mark Amy (-2), Ronnie Finley (1), Pam Meadows (-3) and Paul Walters (0); and Bert Baudoin (-5), Ann Bourgeois (-4), Kempton Collins (2) and Eric Indest (3).
Three teams came in at -5 — Ed Brawner (0), Louis Devillier (-5), Lloyd Geoffroy (-3) and Matt Hebert (3); Mike Godwin (-5), Lyle Hargrave (-4), Paul Olivier (-1) and Doug Robichaux (5); and John Lee Melancon (-2), Jimmy Prados (5), Don Sarkies (-5) and Sanford Suire (-3).
Finishing at -6 were Ronnie Etie (-5), Dylan Meche (-1), Jimmy Rogers (-1) and John Reed (1).
Two teams finished at -7 — Michael Landry (-5), Jim Prejean (1), Brett Price (2) and Neil Soileau (-5); and Dean Martin (0), Ralph Bergeron (-5), Robert Burton (-3) and Kris Viator (1).
Two teams finished at -8 — Anthony Alford (1), Will Baudoin (0), Frank Hunter (-5) and Randy McDaniel (-4); and Tom Carroll (5), Roger Cook (-4), John Provost (-5) and Steve Regan (-4).
Two teams also finished at -9 — Mike Godwin (-5), Doug Bulliard (-2), Mike Frey (-2) and Jack Koubi (0); and Mike Bares (-5), Maxie Mathews (-4), Jim Morse (0) and Roy Poche (0).
Finishing at -10 were Brent Indest (-5), Al Landry (-5), Phil Mouledous (0) and Alex Poirrier (0).
At -12 were Michael Caffery (1), Dawn DeClouet (-5), Errick Derouen (-5) and Dan Handschin (-3).
At -13 were Dale Hargrave (-5), Dean Martin (0), Jodie Menard (-3) and Linda Savoie (-5).
At -16 were Les Champagne (-5), Murphy Guilbeaux (-5), Mark Hooks (-5) and Mark Landry (-1).