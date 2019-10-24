The threat of inclement weather Friday caused several Teche Area football games to be moved up a day as teams look to avoid dealing with the potential of rain and thunderstorms.
In District 7-2A, Catholic High’s contest at Houma Christian was moved up to today, according to CHS head football coach Brent Indest.
Also in District 7-2A, Jeanerette’s game at Delcambre was moved up according to information from DHS coach Artie Liuzza.
The Panthers are celebrating homecoming tonight as well.
Also moved up a day was Loreauville’s District 7-2A contest at West St. Mary.
According to WSM coach Cliff Armelin, it was done to avoid the potential for bad weather and the potential the game would be delayed due to lightning.
In District 8-A, Highland Baptist’s contest at Hanson was also moved up a day, according t Hanson coach Chris Sanders and HBCS coach Rick Hutson and also in District 8-A, Centerville’s game at Vermilion Catholic was also moved up to today as well, according to CHS coach Mark Millett.
Games still scheduled for Friday including New Iberia Senior High’s homecoming and District 3-5A contest against Comeaux as well as Westgate’s District 5-4A game at Teurlings.
Also accoring to reports, Erath’s District 6-3A game at St. Martinville is also still on for Friday as well as Franklin’s District 7-2A contest at Ascension Episcopal.
Keep checking Iberianet.com for updates.