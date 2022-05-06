The way Westgate’s Dedrick Latulas tells it, his Region II-4A performance was terrible. The reality is a little different, but it goes to show how competitive he is, and how much he wants to win another track and field state title.
“I feel like I couldn’t do my best because the events were so back to back,” Latulas said. “I started off with the long jump, then right after I had to do the 4x200-meter relay, then I had the triple jump. All of my events were really close together so I was a little gassed trying to do them all. Hopefully next week I’ll be able to be a little more rested so that I can perform better.”
Despite those time constraints and the demands placed on him, Latulas was one of the most dominant athletes at the meet. Placing fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and fifth in the long jump may have been worse than he was hoping for, but Latulas picked up an important second-place finish in the triple jump as well as a first-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay.
Latulas reckons that the hectic schedule is a natural part of being a top athlete.
“That comes with the territory, being a natural-born athlete you always have to do a lot of things,” he said. “I’m glad that I was good enough for the coach to trust me in those events, and I just want to keep working to get better.”
Latulas, like many other athletes that compete for Westgate, also plays football for the Tigers. His 1,333 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season helped Westgate win the Class 4A state title. Unlike some programs, Latulas said that his football coaches always encouraged him to play multiple sports.
“I had coach (Ryan) Antoine in football pushing me to do multiple sports,” he said. “If we want to play basketball or run track, we can do it. I felt like track helps prepare me for football and now that I’ve found success here, I’m sticking with it.”
Despite competing for Westgate in numerous events, Latulas said that he has a favorite and his friendship with his teammates plays a big part in which one it is.
“My favorite event is the 4x200 because we have some good runners,” he said. “We have a great bond. I’ve played football with those guys growing up and we were always close so I feel like the bond and our speed allows us to beat everyone. For individual events, I’d have to say that my favorite is the triple jump.”
Latulas, and the rest of the Westgate track team, will be back in action on Saturday as they attempt to defend their 2021 Class 4A state title. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and events begin at 10:45 a.m.