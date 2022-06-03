LAKE CHARLES—McNeese second year head women's basketball coach Lynn Kennedy has announced three additional signees that will join early signee Marta Hermoso for the 2022-23 season. Kennedy's additions, who add more height, athleticism, and playing experience include Sacramento State senior transfer Alicja Falkowska, Rutgers graduate transfer Stephanie Guihon, and Monmouth sophomore transfer Gabrielle Wener.
ALICJA FALKOWSKA 6-5, SENIOR, FORWARD, KOSOW LACKI, POLAND(SACRAMENTO STATE)
2021-22 (Junior): Spent one season at Sacramento State where she played in 18 games and averaged 1.3 ppg. and 1.6 rpg…shot 60.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the free throw line.
2020-21 (Redshirt Junior): Played one year at Hawaii where she played in seven games and averaged 2.3 ppg. and 1.6 rpg….shot 41.2 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.
Panola Junior College: Played two season at Panola Junior College where she averaged 7.0 ppg., 6.0 rpg., and 2.0 bpg. as a sophomore and 9.8 ppg. as a freshman.
High School: is a 2018 graduate of SMS Lomianki High (Poland)
"Ala will bring a vast amount of experience in the post for us. Not only at the international level but she played for some of the best programs during her career. She can score at the basket as well as step outside and knock down shots. She will be an intimidating factor at the rim on defense. Fans will love her passion for basketball and her desire to win a championship," said head coach Lynn Kennedy.
STEPHANIE GUIHON, 5-6, GRADUATE, POINT GUARD, LARGO, MARYLAND, (RUTGERS)
2021-22 Redshirt Senior (Rutgers): appeared in 16 games with one start…led the team in scoring with 10 points and added five
rebounds in a win over South Alabama…2021-22 Academic All-Big Ten…member of Rutgers' Student-Athlete Advisory Committee…Inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the national student-athlete honor society.
2020-21 Redshirt Junior (Rutgers): 2020-21 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar; Academic All-Big Ten…made her Rutgers debut in season
opening win over Monmouth, playing eight minutes with four points and a rebound…appeared in eight games, with a season-high 18 minutes played in the win over Illinois on Feb. 20…scored season-high marks of four points against Monmouth (Nov. 27), Manhattan (Dec. 23) and Illinois (Feb. 20).
2019-20 Junior (Rutgers): Big Ten Distinguished Scholar; Academic All-Big Ten…sat out for the season due to NCAA transfer rules.
2018-19 Sophomore (Longwood): Played 30 games with 28 starts, averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game... scored career-high 28 points against Charleston Southern, reaching the 20-point plateau for the second time this season...totaled double-digit points in 14 games... named to the All-Big South Academic Team
2017-18 Freshman (Longwood): Played 29 games with 19 starts, averaging 4.6 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game…scored 17 points in Willett Hall debut, marking the most points by a freshman and bettering the 14 points by Jada Russell in 2016…scored in double-figures in four games with Longwood winning two of those contests.
High School: Four-year standout at Largo High School, tallying 1,363 points throughout her illustrious high school career while playing under the tutelage of Ayana Ball-Ward…named 2017 Prince George's Sentinel All-County Female Player of the Year…named 2016-17 Washington Post Winter All-Metro Second Team honors…scored in double figures in all 20 of her team's games while scoring 30-plus in 10 different contests while recording eight double-doubles…averaged 27.6 points per game during her senior season…broke Largo's 20-year school record for most points in a single game with 42 points, before breaking her own mark less than two weeks later with a 44-point night to cap a season in which she was named her team's MVP...accumulated a 4.0 GPA throughout her career at Largo.
"We are excited with the addition of Stephanie to our team. She is a natural leader and brings experience playing for a legendary coach and elite program. She is a high character, highly skilled guard who is looking for that next level in her career. She is determined to win a championship and we can't wait for her to bring that competitive attitude to our team," Kennedy said.
GABRIELLE WENER, 6-3, SOPHOMORE, GUARD, OAKLAND, MAINE, (MONMOUTH)
2021-22: spent the season as a redshirt
2020-21: Appeared in 16 games, including 11 starts… second on the team with 19 three-pointers…averaged 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game…averaged 23.3 minutes per contest…credited with 22 assists, nine blocks, and eight steals on the season…scored seven points in collegiate debut at Rutgers (Nov. 27) two 3-pointers…registered her first double-figure game at Saint Joseph's (Dec. 15) with 10 points…scored nine points with a season-high eight rebounds at Quinnipiac (Feb. 6)…scored a season-high 14 points with four assists and three steals at Saint Peter's (Feb. 13)…scored 12 points against Iona (Mar. 5) in the regular season finale.
High School (Messalonskee High): Scored over 1,000 points at Messalonskee High School… named KVAC First Team All-Conference and Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior…as a freshman, she was named to the All-Rookie team as her squad went 22-0 with a state championship…in the classroom, she earned High Honors with Distinction all four years.
"Gabrielle was one of the best shooters in the nation coming out of high school. She has developed her game the last couple of years and has become a versatile guard who can play multiple position for us. What impressed me the most about Gabrielle was her motivation to be part of ?a championship team. She will be a great addition to our team on the court as well as in the locker room," Kennedy said.
2022-23 McNeese Women's Basketball Spring Signees
Alicja Falkowska, 6-5 Senior, Forward, Kowsow Lacki, Poland (Sacramento)
Stephanie Guihon 5-6, Graduate, Point Guard, Largo, Maryland(Rutgers)
Gabrielle Wener 6-3, Sophomore, Guard, Oakland, Maine (Monmouth)
EARLY SIGNEE
Marta Hermoso, 6-2, Freshman, Forward, La Pobla De Vallbono, Spain (IES Joaquim Blume High)