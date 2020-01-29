Catholic High principal Dr. Stella Arabie announced Wednesday that former Archbishop Hannan head football coach Scott Wattigny will take over as head football coach and athletic director at Catholic High school.
Wattigny, who spent the last five years at Hannan and led the Hawks to a 39-17 record, takes over the program from the retired Brent Indest, who went 72-13 in his seven years at CHS, including winning the Division III state championship in 2017, the school’s first on the football field since 1962.
“Father William Blanda, Chancellor, and Dr. Stella Arabie, Principal of Catholic High,New Iberia, are pleased to announce that Mr. Scott Wattigny will be the next head football coach and Director of Athletic Programs of the school,” said Arabie in a prepared statement. “We feel strongly that we have obtained the services of an excellent educator and coach in Mr. Wattigny. He comes to us with a great deal of experience teaching and coaching in Catholic schools, which will be a huge asset to our programs.”
Wattigny, a New Orleans native who attended Holy Cross, has spent 11 years in coaching first at Brother Martin, then spent two years at Vermilion Catholic, where he was part of the 2013 team that won the Division IV state championship, before taking over as head coach at Hannan, located in Covington.
“I saw when Coach Indest stepped down that I decided to apply for the job,” Wattigny said. “I mean, all they could do is tell me no.
“I lived in New Iberia for the two years that I was at Vermilion Catholic and we played Catholic High those years. I saw what Coach Indest had done with the program and I followed what they did from afar.
When I saw that Coach Indest had stepped down, I thought that it would be a good opportunity. They liked what I bring to the table.
“I can tell you that when I went through the interview process and I got to the school and the community, it was so enriching and so vibrant, it felt to me that it was so authentic and I knew that this was going to be a great place to raise my family.”
Married to the former Katie Labiche, who graduated from NISH, Wattigny said that the greatest job is has is being a husband and a father and that whenever he can help better his family’s situation it’s something that is high on his list of priorities.
Wattigny played college football at Northwestern State and his tenure at Hannan was very successful as the Hawks qualified for the playoffs four of his five years and his 2016 team went undefeated in the regular season and won the program’s first district championship since 1996.
He takes over a program that has been on a two decade run of success on the field culminating with Indest’s deep playoff runs including a state title, two state runnerups and two state semifinals appearances, including last season when the Panthers fell to St. Charles Catholic in the Division III semifinals.
“I thought that coming here was going to be personal and professional move that was great for me and would be great for my family,” Wattigny said. “The bonus for me was that it was going to be around my family.
“It was too great of an opportunity for me to pass up.”
On the field, the new CHS head football coach will continue to run a lot of wing-T with some added passing to the mix and some other changes depending on personnel.
“One of the things I say is if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Wattigny said. “Coach Indest did a great job with the wing-T and I plan to continue a lof of what he did with some other aspects of the game added to it as well.
“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel. I’m going to come in, and we’re going to keep a lot of the Wing-T concepts in place. As I said to coach Indest, we’re going to expand upon it.
“The roux has already been established. I’m trying to throw some flavor in the gumbo.”