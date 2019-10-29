Warriors beat Pelicans for first win of season

NEW ORLEANS — The Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans were both in search of a win and an identity.
The five-time defending Western Conference champion Warriors are rebuilding and lost their first two games of the season by an average of 23.5 points. The youthful Pelicans had been much more competitive, but still came up short in their first three games by an average of six points.
When they met Monday night in the Smoothie King Center, it was the Warriors who got their elusive first win by a misleadingly close score of 134-123.
But the identities remain a work in progress for two injury-plagued teams.
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left knee and center Derrick Favors sat out because of right kneesoreness.
New Orleans will be without rookie forward Zion Williamson, who last week underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, for six to eight weeks.
Golden State was missing five players because of injury – Kevon Looney (hamstring), Willie Cauley-Stein (foot), Alec Burke (ankle), Alen Smailagic (ankle) and Klay Thompson, who’s out indefinitely while rehabbing from ACL surgery.
Even though Thompson is hurt and Kevin Durant left for Brooklyn in free agency, the Warriors still have two of their mainstays -- Steph Curry and Draymond Green – and they were exceptional Monday night.
Curry scored 26 points and Green had a triple-double – 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points, Damion Lee had 23 off the bench, Jordan Poole scored 13 and Glenn Robinson had 12.
“We’ve just got to be consistent in what we’re doing,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said before the game. “It doesn’t matter (who) we’re playing. We have to start establishing consistency and by that I mean we have to execute a little better, we have to not turn the ball over, we have to rebound the basketball – all the things like that that we have to get better at.”
They didn’t do any of that against the Warriors, who raced to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and coasted.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring for the fourth straight game, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds, though New Orleans was out-rebounded 61-41.
“We thought that he was a really good player,” Gentry said of Ingram, who was acquired from the Lakers along with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart in the Anthony Davis trade. “It’s not a huge surprise to us how he’s playing right now. He’s come here and tried to fit in and accept a role and I think he’s blossomed.”
Jaxson Hayes scored 19 points, Kenrich Williams added 16, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 15 and Hart and Ball 12 each.
The most encouraging part of the game for the Pelicans was the fourth quarter when rookies Hayes and Alexander-Walker led a 44-point effort that made reduced the margin after the outcome was clear.
Golden State led by 17 at the half and built the lead to 26 on multiple occasions before taking a 103-79 lead after three quarters.
The Warriors got off to a much faster start than they did in a 120-98 loss at Oklahoma City a day earlier. They fell behind the Thunder 15-3, but scored the first seven points against the Pelicans and held a 27-23 lead after one quarter.
Golden State built the lead to 20 points midway through the second quarter before taking a 72-55 halftime lead.