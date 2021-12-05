Ware resigns as NISH head coach

On Thursday, New Iberia Senior High School administration agreed to part ways with head football coach Curt Ware after just three seasons in charge of the Yellow Jackets.
The resignation comes after one of the worst seasons in school history, a winless 0-10 record that offered little in terms of performance.
The disastrous season came as a surprise to many, especially after a strong 2020 season that saw the Yellow Jackets make it to the second round of the LHSAA playoffs with a 9-3 overall record.
Ware said that the decision to move on from New Iberia was a mutual one.
“It was definitely my decision,” he said. “I like coaching but it got to the point where it becomes more work than fun and, you know, coaching is supposed to be fun.”
Ware said the decision to resign was due to multiple reasons, most importantly the long commute he would have to make to work each day.
“I knew I was going to maybe come back one more year, but it’s tough. I live between Eunice and Opelousas, so its a 62-mile drive every day. I don’t know if people knew that, but it’s the third year and it’s just such a grind.”
A Promising Beginning
Ware was chosen to replace the long-serving Rick Hutson, whose Yellow Jacket team had been struggling, recording five straight losing seasons before his departure. Hutson took over as head coach at Highland Baptist, and it was seen as a chance to move the program in a new direction.
Ware spent 14 years as Rayne’s head coach, and had proven himself to be one of the state’s top coaches in Class 4A. His teams specialized in the Wing-T formation, which Ware hoped would work well at the 5A level.
His first season ended with a 2-8 record, but the signs were positive that necessary improvements were being made and his team was learning how they needed to play in the new offense.
“It’s not just about wins and losses. I really enjoyed my first year, where we only won two games,” said Ware.
Second-Year Success
Ware’s second season began amidst uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Rules on when teams could practice, how fans would attend games, and when the season would even take place cast an air of uncertainty, but Ware was unfazed.
Beginning the season with three straight victories, including a statement win against crosstown rival Westgate, gave the team a sense of hope that had long been missing. Midseason losses to Lafayette and Acadiana were unfortunate but not entirely unexpected, and the victories returned with 3 more wins to finish the season with a 6-2 record.
In Ware’s first playoff run as head coach of the Yellow Jackets, his team was able to easily defeat Southside and progress to face Zachary in the second round. Despite a strong effort, NISH fell to the Broncos 34-7.
The Beginning of the End
Following the 2020 season, the Yellow Jackets graduated its entire starting backfield, leaving Ware with yet another rebuilding job on his hands.
Problems started to pile up for NISH, as seven starters either transferred schools or were ruled academically ineligible for the 2021 season. With his depth chart decimated, Ware had his work cut out for him.
“We lost seven starters between transfers and grades, and to be honest with you it ended up being 13 or 14 players that were with us in the spring and weren’t with us in the fall,” he said.
“Our offensive line was okay, but when you lose all three running backs…we had zero depth.”
Losses started to pile up, and despite close games with Barbe and Comeaux, the Yellow Jackets never looked like they were going to win. The season ended without a victory, 0-10.
Ware seems to be content with his decision, and happy to no longer endure over two hours of driving to get to work each day.
“I just didn’t want to keep making that drive and fighting that fight,” he said. “I have 30 years (in the public school system), so I have options. If I want to retire, I’ll retire, but something may appeal to me closer to my house.
“I did it now because I thought about waiting, and after the Thanksgiving holiday I had a lot of time to think. It’s best to do it as early as possible when you know, because it gives them the best opportunity possible to get the best candidate to move forward. I wish the best for New Iberia Senior High, and I definitely want them to get the right guy in there. I’ve been lucky enough to win a lot of games and have a lot of fun coaching, so I don’t think I’m going to retire, but this way it gives me time to think about it and go from there.”
Community Reaction
If you had asked NISH fans after the 2020 season whether they wanted Ware to continue, they would’ve unanimously said yes. After half a decade of losing seasons, Ware brought new life to New Iberia, and looked poised to continue to improve the program.
For some coaches in the area, however, the warning signs were obvious.
In speaking with other coaches in the Teche Area, concerns were often raised that Ware’s Wing T formation would be unable to sustain success without a perfect combination of players. What works at lower classifications doesn’t always work in 5A, and coaches have to adapt, one coach said.
Where does NISH go from here
For a 5A program, a winless season spells trouble for the coach, regardless of their previous accomplishments. In an official statement, NISH Athletic Director Jim Picheloup said, “On behalf of the NISH family, we thank Coach Ware for coaching the football team for the past three seasons.”
`The position has been posted to LHSAA.com and applications will be accepted until Dec. 15. The NISH administration hopes to quickly appoint a new head coach that will take the Yellow Jackets forward and return success to the program.
Newly appointed NISH boys’ basketball coach Chad Pourciau has been mentioned by fans as a possible choice, as have a few in-district offensive coordinators. Picheloup would not comment on the hiring process so far, stating that he hopes to examine all candidates and will have an answer soon.
Whoever ends up taking the helm in New Iberia will have their work cut out for them. Rebuilding a program twice in four years is a difficult task for even the best coaches, but the talent on the Yellow Jacket roster should be good enough to make another playoff run next year.