RUSTON — After helping her team earn a pair of Conference USA victories on the road, Louisiana Tech junior Keiunna Walker was selected as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors, the organization announced on Monday.
The award is based on nominations and voting by the state’s Women’s Basketball sports information directors with SIDs not able to vote for their own players.
Walker, the third Lady Techster to claim LSWA weekly awards during the 2020-21 season, was stellar in helping Louisiana Tech in sweep a road C-USA series at UAB.
The junior guard averaged 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists while leading the Lady Techsters to a 75-51 win on Friday and an 83-61 victory on Saturday.
In Friday’s opener, Walker scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds while holding UAB’s leading scorer Margaret Whitley (averaging 22 points a game) to just 13 points in 5-of-17 shooting. Walker followed that up with a 25-point, five-rebound effort in Tech’s Saturday win, hitting 11-of-21 field goals.
Walker joined teammates Anna Larr Roberson (Dec. 21) and Bre Harris (Jan. 18) in earning LSWA weekly honors.
Bates Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane sophomore Salma Bates earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll, the league announced Monday.
Bates led the Green Wave to two wins over Tulsa and Wichita State last week. She opened the week by recording the first double-double of her career. The Kenner native had 15 points, on 7-9 shooting, and 10 rebounds in the win over Tulsa. Both categories were career highs. Bates also led the team with six assists and one block against the Golden Hurricane. The sophomore guard followed that performance with 15 points, three assists and three rebounds in the win over Wichita State.
Bates currently leads the Olive and Blue off the bench with 5.3 points per game. She is also third on the team with 47 total assists. The sophomore guard ranks eighth in the conference in assist/turnover ratio at 1.6.
Bates joins seniors Krystal Freeman (Nov. 30; Dec. 21) and Arsula Clark (Jan. 18), junior Dynah Jones (Jan. 4) and freshman JerKaila Jordan (Feb. 8) as the five Green Wave players to earn a spot on the Weekly Honor Roll this season. Freeman earned player of the week honors on Jan. 11. Jordan has won five freshman of the week awards this season and was named player of the week on Dec. 14.
The Green Wave will be back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 17, as they host UCF. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Head coach Lisa Stockton has amassed 599 wins in her career and will be attempting to become the 77th coach in NCAA women’s basketball history to register 600 wins in a career.
SLU’s Giaratano is SLC Player of Week
FRISCO, Texas — Southeastern Louisiana sophomore guard Hailey Giaratano is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Southland weekly honors are presented by Hercules Tires.
Giaratano paced Southeastern Louisiana in scoring in both of its Southland Conference victories. She scored a career-high 22 points in Saturday’s 82-63 victory over Nicholls, ending a streak of six-straight SLU losses to the Colonels. The sophomore added 14 points and dished out a game-high five assists to help the Lady Lions to a 68-67 victory over Sam Houston on Wednesday, allowing SLU to complete a series sweep of the Bearkats for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
In her first season as a starter, Giaratano is among Southland leaders in scoring (11.5 ppg, 15th), three-point field goal percentage (42.6, 2nd) and three-point field goals per game (1.5, 8th).
The Ponchatoula native claims her first career weekly honor and is the first Lady Lion honored this season. Southeastern Louisiana is on the road for a 5 p.m. contest at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Feb. 17, before returning home to host Abilene Christian on Feb. 20. Saturday’s game at 1 p.m. will be on ESPN+.