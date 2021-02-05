Waiting game pays off for Cajuns football team

LAFAYETTE — The Ragin’ Cajuns played the waiting game and it paid off.
During the early signing period last December, the University of Louisiana football team signed only 10 prospects to National Letters of Intent. That was one of the smallest classes in the Sun Belt Conference, but that was exactly the approach Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier and his staff wanted to take with this particular cycle.
“We took a little bit of a different approach,” Napier said on Wednesday. “We felt like given the year, we kind of stuck to our guns a little bit in terms of our evaluation process. We didn’t reach the first period. We just kind of said, ‘Hey look, there’s going to be a lot of players that are going to become available.’”
Those available players signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns, as UL more than doubled its signing class by locking up 12 more players on Wednesday.
Those additions brought the total number of signees to 22 for the 2021 class and provided UL with its third-straight season of having either the top-ranked or second-ranked recruiting class in the SBC.
“So we saved them and we closed strong,” Napier said. “I felt like our staff did really good work here down the stretch. We’d be hard-pressed to do it much better than we did.”
Like in years past, the Ragin’ Cajuns did so by putting an emphasis on players from inside the state of Louisiana.
Acadiana High linebacker Cameron George, Carencro running back Kendrell Williams, De La Salle running back Montrell Johnson and outside linebacker Ja’Marian Peterson, and Many athlete Terrence Williams were the Louisiana high school players the Ragin’ Cajuns signed.
“We want to start with the state of Louisiana,” Napier said. “Not only the high school players, but we recruit a lot of players that don’t come here. They may go off and may eventually come back here.”
Napier added, “There’s no question that we always have awareness of the current players available in the state. That’s where we start.”
Those weren’t the only players with ties to Louisiana that UL signed on Wednesday.
Running back Jacob Kibodi prepped at Christian Life in Baton Rouge. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound began his collegiate career playing for Texas A&M before transferring to Incarnate Word.
Quarterback Lance Legendre was a prep star at Warren Easton in New Orleans before signing and playing for the University of Maryland.
T.J. Fiailoa is originally from Lawton, Oklahoma, but played his college ball at UL Monroe, where the 6-foot-4, 302-pounder started at right guard the past three seasons.
“He’s a very experienced player,” Napier said. “Certainly a huge get. He adds to the returning production that we have in our offensive line room.”
Fiailoa had a connection with the Ragin’ Cajuns staff as UL offensive coordinator Rob Sale, receivers coach Tim Leger, cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan and new UL analyst Matt Viator all coached at ULM in recent years.
The Ragin’ Cajuns also signed linebacker Clinton Anokwura who is transferring from Kansas University, offensive lineman and former Florida commit George Jackson out of Stone Mountain, Georgia, safety Jalen Clark out of Alabama Christian in Montgomery, inside linebacker K.C. Ossai from Conroe, Texas, and tight end Jathan Caldwell out of Dickinson, Texas.
With such a good signing class being added to a veteran team coming off its second consecutive double-digit win season, Napier believes the talent may be at an all-time high.
“This will be the best collection of players we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Napier said.