BATON ROUGE — More nesting accommodations are waiting for brown pelicans at one of the largest nesting colonies in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Volunteers from several groups and Shell Oil worked Nov. 12-13 to add nesting habitat to Queen Bess Island Wildlife Refuge in the southern part of Barataria Bay. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation supplied 4,350 mangrove plants and 2,500 matrimony vines in a concerted effort to increase nesting habitat for pelicans and other colonial waterbirds on the island.
The state wildlife refuge underwent a major restoration project earlier this year to add acreage for nesting purposes, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Adding mangroves and matrimony vine plants was the next step to creating even more nesting sites for the birds.
“We want to thank our many partners who assisted us in the planting project. Queen Bess is again a thriving nesting colony and our partnerships are a vital reason why,” LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said. “The number of pelicans and other birds that used the island last spring and summer far exceeded our expectations. The addition of this habitat will make it feel even better for nesting opportunity next spring.”
The project enhanced more than 30 acres of the 37-acre island, where approximately 8,000 pelicans nested in Spring 2020. State biologists were expecting an estimated 1,500 pelicans to nest then, according to a prepared statement.
A total of 20 species of birds also nested this past spring in about 10,000 nests on Queen Bess Island, the state agency reported.
The new plants add more elevated nesting opportunities on the island. Depending on the size, mangroves can support several pelican nests in one bush, which means they will add even more space for pelicans to use, as well as egrets, herons and roseate spoonbills and other species of greatest conservation need in Louisiana.
The LDWF and Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority implemented the restoration project, which was funded by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill Natural Resource Damage Assessment settlement administered by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group.
Volunteers were from the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program; Restore and Retreat, Jefferson Parish, Audubon Louisiana, Nicholls State University, Fletcher College, LDWF, Shell Oil and CPRA.
For more information on Queen Bess Island, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/queen-bess-island.