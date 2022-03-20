Optimism started building Wednesday at the first organizational meeting for the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic and, based on the past, will snowball until the day of the tournament out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.
Dedicated volunteers led by veteran tournament director Tee Roy Savoy of Catahoula met at Lipari Specialties to get the ball rolling for the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic with the new and improved version – big bass and heaviest five-fish stringer – scheduled to be held April 23.
“This is kind of getting easier and easier to do. Y’all know what you’re doing,” Savoy said once the meeting got underway, a tribute to Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure members who met at Lipari Specialties.
Tommy Lipari of New Iberia, Lipari Specialties owner who has helped since the tournament’s inception years ago, was on hand. So was Savoy’s oldest son, Sy Savoy, a lawyer from Coteau Holmes.
The annual tournament, founded by the late Elvis Jeanminette, benefits the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure, plus other nonprofit charities across Acadiana. LCA and AHC members have become the backbone of the annual event so many local and regional bass anglers love to fish.
Attending the meeting were LCA members Bruno Lenoir, president; Patsy Barrilleaux, Tony Vitter and Wayne Hollier, and Danette Guillotte from AHC.
Dozens of local and out-of-town bass anglers competed last year and the year before despite coronavirus-related restrictions and concerns. Those have waned but now the specter of higher than ever gas prices challenge those who want to fish.
“There’s always something and it always depends on the weather,” Savoy said.
Why is the tournament so popular?
The big bass payouts per hour format is unique to the Teche Area. It became even more appealing two years ago when three months after the regular Big Bass Classic, Savoy held another one combining the big bass format and the five-bass limit. The interest and turnout was so encouraging he set up last year’s Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic with the same format April 17. Thirty-nine boats showed up.
Entry fee for the upcoming event is $150. Registration begins after 4 a.m. Entrants can start leaving the boat landing at 5:30 a.m. but the official time for first cast is at 7 a.m.
The first hour’s weigh-in concludes at 8 a.m. The final weigh-in ends at 3 p.m. Hourly payouts for the top three bass hourly (based on 40-boat field) are $250, $150 and $100.
Five-bass limit payout (100 percent based on 40-boat field) is $1,000, $600 and $400. As Savoy explained last year, the catch is that after a team has weighed five bass, none can be culled for the “stringer” portion of the contest by a sixth fish, hence the tournament director’s tip to weigh fish strategically. He advised if a team has weighed only three bass, keep a few smaller bass to complete a limit at the end of the day.
“Now you’ve got two reasons to fish,” Savoy said last year.
The director has been busy getting ready for April 23. He was pleased with the turnout for the first organizational meeting.
“I mean, we had more show up than I thought. Another five weren’t there but they told me they were helping. Trisha Blanchard printed the flyers, rules and sponsor’s letter (60 of each for the meeting) and gave them to me at my home to hand out tonight,” Savoy said.
The emphasis over the next several weeks will be to get sponsors and donations on board, he told the volunteers. He planned to hand-deliver as many sponsor letters as possible and mail the rest before this weekend.
Potential sponsors and donors are urged to call Savoy at 337-519-3107. There will be signage for them on banners as well as on shirts that are given to the bass anglers.
A free pork and sausage jambalaya will be served again this year, he said at the meeting, noting the rice has been donated and pork and sausage will be provided also.