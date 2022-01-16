ABBEVILLE — Sophie Vines had three goals and the Catholic High Lady Panthers moved to 18-3-1 overall and 3-0 in district with a 5-1 win over Division IV, District 4 rival Vermilion Catholic Saturday.
It was CHS’ third straight win and fifth win in its last seven games as CHS maintains its clinch on the top seed in the Division IV power rankings.
“It wasn’t a bad performance but it wasn’t our best performance,” CHS girls soccer coach Stefan Norris said. “I think a lot of it was the weather conditions.
“It was windy, probably whipping about 20 miles per hour, and the field was very, very, very narrow so it limited how dynamic and creative we could be.”
Anna Broussard and Kiera Green had the other goals for CHS against the Lady Eagles as the Lady Panthers have started preparing for the playoffs with five games left in the regular season, including a potential district title showdown at home against long-time rival ESA Saturday.
“I typically design my schedule for hard games early on against (Class) 5A opponents to test us and show our weaknesses and what we need to work on,” Norris said. “We made it through that part of the schedule and made it very, very well.
“So our girls are clicking and in full gear right now and ready for this district stretch and a playoff run.”