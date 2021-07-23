DELCAMBRE — Delcambre High School senior Dax Viator is ready to lay down the law when it comes to the 2021 football season.
“I hope that everyone comes in with his mind right and ready to play and not just lolligag,” Viator said. “I want a winning team this year and maybe a championship as well.”
Then adds with a sly grin, “A state championship would be nice as well.”
It’s a tall order for the DHS senior who has never been past the first round of the playoffs, but Viator is more than ready to see it through.
“That’s why we do all the hard work in the spring and summer, to get that win in the fall,” he said.
While Viator would love to play a big part in the 2021 Delcambre High football season, he already has a highlight-worthy play from last year as a junior.
“It was my first interception and I caught a cramp,” Viator said. “I was at defensive end when the quarterback slipped up and tossed me the ball.
“I was running for a touchdown but I caught a cramp and fell down. I was five yards away from scoring a touchdown. I should have been really mad but we ended up turning the ball over anyway so I wasn’t that mad.”
So Viator and the rest of the Panthers head into the 2021 season with one thing on their minds.
“We need to win this fall,” Viator said. “There is no reason why we can’t win. We have a good team, good coaches and good fans to support us.
“We had a good spring and we have good players. We need to win.”