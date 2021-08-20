Veteran line leads new-look Highland offense

Highland Baptist’s offense will have a new look this season. Head coach Rick Hutson, who is known for wide-open spread offenses, says the Bears will rarely line up in the shotgun.
“We lost our quarterback and the top six receivers,” Hutson said. Don’t feel sorry for the HBCS coach, however, as he brings back multiple three-year starters on the offensive line.
To hear Hutson tell it, though, three of his top veteran linemen originally had second thoughts about playing the sport.
“When I first got here, we were really low on numbers,” Hutson said. “One day, we started a practice with 12 players and it built up to 17 by the time everyone showed up.
“At that time, we had two managers who were bigger than any of the linemen we had. That was Corb Sprague and Rorry Rideaux. I kept asking them why they didn’t play football. They said they didn’t have any interest in coming out there.”
Rideaux, now a 6-foot-0, 330-pound senior, continued to catch Hutson’s eye.
“Rorry was a really good snapper,” Hutson explained “You could see him snapping the ball on the sideline out of the shotgun. I told him that every time we have a bad snap during the game, ‘I’m going to glare at you, knowing that you could be out there helping us compete.’
“I guess I wore him down because he eventually said he was going to play. The next day, Corb said he would play, too. Right now, those are our best leaders of the group. Those are two guys who know and love the game. If we didn’t have those two guys, we’d be in a lot of trouble.”
Rideaux was a first-team All-District selection on defense last year. He’s joined in the trenches by Drake Turner (6-2, 270, Sr.), Bronson Charles (6-3, 185, Jr.), Nick McGhee (5-11, 260, Sr.), Kevin Sutton (6-0, 200, Sr.) and tight end Carroll Olivier Jr. (6-0, 200, Sr.).
“Kevin Sutton was second-team all-district and was probably our most improved lineman,” Hutson said. “He was on the fence as a sophomore as to whether he wanted to play. He had been injured the previous year. I think he and his grandmother were a little bit leery. That’s three guys who were considering not playing that are doing great things for us now.”
Hutson expects to utilize Olivier Jr. on play-action passes.
“Carroll was our center the past two years,” Hutson said. “During the offseason, I watched him catch footballs from his brother (quarterback Ty Olivier). I knew he could block. If he could catch, we could make him into a tight end.
“We’ll line up with the quarterback directly under center almost all of the time. The thing I like about being under center is that play-action passes are much more effective. It’s easier for the quarterback to hide the ball when he can turn his back and the running back is behind him.”
Hutson will rotate his offensive linemen as part of a seven-man group along the defensive front.
“The experience some of these linemen have from being in our program for three years is invaluable,” he said. “They know how to practice. Drake is our best offensive lineman. He’s a big kid who plays basketball. He has good footwork with a 3.9 in the classroom. He’s a good athlete and is smart.”