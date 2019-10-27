ABBEVILLE - Centerville's style of offense is no secret to opponents.
Head coach Mark Millet's team lines up in the Wing-T and goes straight at defenses, and that worked to perfection in the first quarter on Thursday at Vermilion Catholic, the District 8-1A co-leader and the top-ranked program in the Division IV power rankings.
The Bulldogs, who were without injured star running back Dravyn Guilbeau, took the opening kickoff vs. VC and proceeded to drive 66 yards on 18 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a one-yard run by fullback Morty Frederick.
The drive, which consumed almost the entire first quarter, was kept alive by three fourth down conversions, highlighted by a nine-yard pass to Trevyn Guilbeau on 4th-and-7 from the VV 22-yard line.
The Bulldogs (6-2, 1-2) rushed for 57 yards on their initial possession but were held to 106 yards on the ground the rest of the way in a 49-13 loss.
"Coming in, we wanted to control the ball to keep it out of their hands," Millet said. "But, we didn't. They're just a hard football team to stop. I mean, we're not the only ones who can't stop them. They have many weapons, a lot of different people they throw to and a lot of offensive specialization."
"That's what we were trying to do. I think they only had it twice in the second quarter, but they scored both times. We gave them the ball too many times with the blocked punt and just giving them the ball deep in our territory. You can't do that against them."
VC, which led 15-13 early in the third quarter before scoring five straight touchdowns, blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Early in the third quarter, Centerville quarterback Braden Gaspard threw a beautiful over-the-shoulder pass to Guilbeau to set up his own touchdown on a sneak that brought the Bulldogs within 15-13.
Gaspard completed 3 of 5 passes for 53 yards. Wingback Ben Simpson led the Bulldogs in rushing with 61 yards on 22 carries.
Frederick added 55 yards on 22 tries and Tyler Gunner and Guilbeau combined for 52 yards on 22 carries.
Centerville, which had possession for more than 80% of the game, accumulated 18 first downs.
"I'm going to tell you something, we had Ben Simpson, Morty Frederick, Trevyn Guilbeau and Tyler Gunner...all of them ran hard," Millet said. "All of them. And our quarterback controlled the clock.
"He did an outstanding job controlling things. On the pass to Guilbeau in the third quarter, it was a good throw, a good catch. I thought our offensive line did a good job of blocking and opening holes for us, and Frederick earned his keep with tough, inside running."
Centerville is currently seeded seventh in the Class 1A power rankings. The Bulldogs host Hanson Memorial on Senior Night next week before traveling to Highland Baptist in the regular-season finale.