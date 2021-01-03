As three Teche Area outdoorsmen waited in a boat blind for more ducks to pass on a foggy morning, the talk turned to banded ducks.
Ben Derouen and Evan Hebert, both of New Iberia, and Hunter Neuville of Loreauville had five ducks on the strap at the time, which was about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21.
“We talked about bands and how we never killed one (with a band on a leg). Ben said, ‘Watch, the next flock that comes in will have one (with a band),’ ” Neuville said.
Wouldn’t you know it? A bunch of ducks came in and left without one of their number, shot down on the water and retrieved by Faith, Derouen’s chocolate Labrador retriever. It didn’t have a band.
Neuville said, half in jest, “Watch, it’ll be in the next flock.’ ”
One of the ducks in the next flight was a male blue-winged teal. It became the sixth duck on their strap.
“It came in a flock of about 10 to 15. When they came in, they had two closer than the others. Me and Ben ended up shooting at the same duck. I was the one who ended up knocking it down,” Neuville said. “The dog came back to the boat with the duck and we brought the dog into the boat. Sure enough, it was banded. I said, ‘No way that could happen!’ We started high-fiving each other, especially after just talking about it. It was pretty cool how it happened. It was a pretty cool day. We were joking about it and it actually happened.”
Neuville, 18, a senior at Highland Baptist Christian School, where he is a member of the HBCS Bass Fishing Team, was hunting ducks in the marsh on Skipper Derouen’s lease around Little Prairie near Grand Chenier. He has been duck hunting for as long as he can remember, first teal hunting during the special teal season with his father, Tony Neuville of Loreauville, then about half a dozen years ago he concentrated on the big duck season.
He’s learned more and more and gunned down his share of ducks with his Beretta A400 Extreme shotgun since he started duck hunting with his dad’s friend, Wayne LeBlanc. Once he got his driver’s license, he started hunting more on his own, mostly at crawfish ponds around Loreauville.
His duck hunting experiences never included getting his hands on a banded duck … until Dec. 21. It was No. 1155-75891.
The band, made out of aluminum, was affixed to the teal’s right leg on April 10, 2016, by Paul T. Link, North American Waterfowl Management Plan coordinator for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The banding effort is part of a U.S. Geological Survey program.
After Neuville returned home from the duck hunt (they ended up with seven ducks), he reported the band number online. He was sent a digital copy and a printed copy of a certificate.
“It was pretty cool, pretty cool how they research that,” he said.
The band is his and he plans to put it on his duck call lanyard.
The USGS Certificate of Appreciation he received noted the male blue-winged teal was banded near Krotz Springs in St. Landry Parish. It also pegged the age of the bird as “hatched in 2015 or earlier.”
“It wasn’t really banded that far away compared to other ones. But you know how ducks migrate,” Neuville said.
Any hopes of have the special duck mounted by a taxidermist were dashed by its condition when it reached the duck blind. There was a hole in the neck.
That means it will go into a gumbo with other ducks, Neuville said with a chuckle.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service reports that “harvesting a banded bird is a unique experience. … One very important use of banding data is calculating harvest rates. We need to make sure that the harvest of migratory game birds is sustainable, so that bird populations remain healthy, and that the hunting tradition can be continued by future generations.