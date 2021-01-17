The 2020 college football season was a unique one, to say the least, with the coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season, causing a couple of Power 5 conferences to initially postpone the season until the spring before deciding to start up again weeks into what would have been the normal schedule, and multiple postponements and cancellations of games throughout the fall.
It’s no surprise, then, that the New Iberia Recreation Department and Daily Iberian’s 41st annual Grid Quiz had a unique feel to it too, right up to the very end when three players finished in a tie for the title.
Pierre Schwing, Mike Clement and Dana Viator each correctly picked the winners in 118 of 164 possible games to finish in a first-place tie. Norris Rader III was right behind with 117, while Lyn Hebert had 116 and Barry Gudenrath, David Perez, Jordan Landry and Steven Templeton each had 115. Natalie Broussard, Malise Mckenzie and Stephanie Derouen each had 114.
The odd number of games came as a result of all the cancellations and the shortened season. Games were canceled often as late as Fridays, leading to an unreliable number of games to pick from each week.
Dana Viator was the winner of the final week’s competition with 11 out of 12 games correct. Curt Landry, Keith Landry and Norris Rader III had 10 each; and 13 players finished with nine correct — David Boyd, Elizabeth Byrd, Cliff Ellender, Jacob Daly, Angela Landry, Steven Templeton, Travis Martin, Pat Dayton Sr., Ken Boudreaux, Stephanie Desormeaux, Mike Clement, Claudette Fremin and Ricky Pontiff.
The three co-champions all were winning for the first time.
Clement, 52, said he’s played for about 20 years and finished second one year. The 52-year-old self-employed delivery driver for Little Debbie said making picks wasn’t easy because it was never certain who would be playing — both teams and individual players on those teams.
His method for picking is basically going with his first instinct.
“Right off the top I just pick the Tuesday, and let it go like that,” he said. “I just look at it, and whatever I like, that’s what I pick.”
An Alabama fan, Clement said the ups and downs of the season made it exciting to get the win.
Schwing, manager at Teche Lumber & Building Supply, has been playing for 15 years or so, he said. He occasionally would get weekly wins but hadn’t won the whole season before. Having a shorter season played in his favor, he said.
“If you can’t guess too many wrong, then maybe you’ll guess many right,” he said. “With the reduction (in the number of games per week) I was able to do pretty good. I don’t know, when you look at them and it looks like this one’s going to win, and it seemed to go that way, especially the last month.”
Schwing, 59, said he read up on games on the Internet, and also would hit one of the Las Vegas bookie guides, getting point spreads and hints about upsets. It was important not to fall too far behind in the first month of the Grid Quiz, he said.
He got caught picking LSU early in the season, not expecting the kind of slip the Tigers would have after winning the title in 2019. But not every team can reload, he said, with only Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson seeming to be able to stay up at the top of the rankings every year.
Schwing said it’s always fun to do the Grid Quiz and try to figure out which teams were dealing with COVID.
Viator, 55, said he’s been playing for probably 15 years, and had won one week in the past but never a season. He doesn’t think he’s ever finished in the top 10 for the season.
“It came out of the blue,” the LAWCO employee said of finishing at the top this year. “Didn’t expect it at all.”
The pandemic seemed to help him, he said, because he ended up making the wrong picks on a lot of the games that ended up being canceled. Typically he looks at the spread, then considers who’s at home. Though he always roots for Louisiana teams, he said, he won’t necessarily pick them just because they’re the “home” teams, so to speak.
“First of all I was shocked,” he said. “Second of all, I was glad I won, but then I was kind of disappointed it was a three-way tie. But I’ll take what I can get.”
Viator said he and his friends and coworkers have a little competition going for the Grid Quiz, which makes it fun.
“To beat them was the best part,” he said with a laugh.
Pat Thibodeaux of the recreation department said the department would like to thank all the players for taking the time from this crazy 2020 to play in the contest, “and we hope to see all back next year, and hopefully it’s a different world in 2021.”