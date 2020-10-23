Unbeaten NISH set to open district at Lafayette

At 3-0, NISH has already eclipsed last year’s win total.
Tonight, the Yellow Jackets put their perfect record on the line at Lafayette High in a District 5-3A contest. It will be the district opener for NISH, while Lafayette High is 2-0 with wins over Comeaux and Sulphur.
“It’s amazing what winning does for morale,” NISH head coach Curt Ware said. “When you’re winning, everybody is happy. When you’re losing, you’re working just as hard.”
Last week, NISH came alive in the second half to dispose of 3A Donaldsonville 27-18.
“I think we underestimated them,” Ware said of Donaldsonville, which holds the No. 3 power rating in its class. “We didn’t play well in the first half, and they were very athletic. It was hard to run outside vs. Donaldsonville because they’re so fast.
“Markel Linzer broke a long one. He’s learned how to be a running back. As a freshman and sophomore, he was a long-striding receiver. When he breaks one, he’s still a long strider, but he’s had to adjust his overall running style.”
Despite playing on a sprained ankle, Linzer has rushed for 378 yards on 30 carries and nine TDs, which places him fourth among all rushers in the Acadiana area.
“When he gets loose, it’s nice,” Ware said of the senior. “Markel is not a vocal leader. He’s a quiet kid. He’s gotten much better as a running back and if somebody misses, he can take it to the house.”
Tyce Fuselier (50-306, 5 TDs) and Alvin George III (45-247, 1 TD) are ninth and 13th among regional rushers.
“To be successful in the Wing-T, you have to be able to run the ball,” Ware said. “What’s good is that we’re getting production from all three backs. Alvin had 90 yards last week.
“He’s so much more physical than last year. He’s bigger. He’s also tougher and has had a year in the system to learn where the cuts are.”
It’s the first year that Linzer and George III have been full-time starters in the offensive backfield.
“Tyce is the only one with running back experience,” Ware said. “Alvin had always played defense. We throw Tyce in at fullback at certain times to build depth in case Alvin has to contend with any type of injury.”
Lafayette High (3-0) boasts the area’s second-leading rusher in quarterback Xan Saunier (35-434, 5 TDs).
“(First-year head coach) Cedric Figaro has them playing a much more physical style,” Ware said. “Lafayette High will line up in a double-tight formation and run right at you. If they can do that, they’re content.
“The quarterback is really good. The coach’s son (Thaos Figaro) was the district MVP last year on defense for Acadiana High before he transferred.”
RB De’Amonte Phillips is averaging just under 75 yards rushing per game for the Lions, and linebacker Oliver Craddock returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Week 1 vs. Patterson.