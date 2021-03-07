UL women advance to Sun Belt semifinals

PENSACOLA, Florida — Brandi Williams was challenged at halftime by her coaches.
The University of Louisiana junior guard had only scored three points in the first two quarters of Sunday's Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinal game against Little Rock. In fact, Williams had only taken three shots.
The Ragin' Cajuns staff let her know at halftime that she needed to play with more aggression and energy. Williams did just that in the second half as she came out and scored 13 points and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
"I just came out with some energy," Williams said. "I was sluggish in the first half so I just came out in the second half and ready to go."
With Williams leading the way, UL defeated Little Rock 58-48 inside the Pensacola Bay Center. The Ragin' Cajuns will now face Troy on Monday at 1 p.m. in the SBC Tournament Championship Game.
In the opening quarter, Little Rock came out as the more aggressive team shooting three pointers and playing with more hustle. At the end of the first, UL found itself trailing 17-13.
"They scored 17 points in the first quarter and we normally don't allow that," Ragin' Cajuns coach Gary Brodhead said. "You got to give a lot of credit to Little Rock."
UL led off the second quarter with a 5-0 run, which included a three-pointer by Williams.
Little Rock responded by taking advantage of UL miscues and held a seven-point lead after Paloma Iradier and Ky'lie Scott scored off of turnovers.
The Ragin' Cajuns did get some momentum right before halftime with a 6-0 run as senior Ty Doucet made two layups and Skyler Goodwin drained a second-chance layup.
UL, which had defeated Little Rock all three times during the season, trailed 28-27 at halftime.
"I would say it is hard to beat Little Rock one time," Brodhead said.
The start of the third quarter is when the Ragin' Cajuns seized control, and Williams led the way.
UL opened up the quarter with an 8-0 run as Williams scored all eight points, including draining 5-of-5 from the free throw line.
"They had more energy than we had in the first half," Williams said. "The second half we had to have more energy and step it up."
Little Rock managed to trim the lead down to two points with 3:43 in the third but UL responded with a Goodwin three-pointer. The Ragin' Cajuns would push the lead to as many as 14 in the final quarter as the team continued to attack Little Rock along the baseline and got to the free throw line.
UL went 14-of-14 from the free throw line, with 12 of those 14 coming in the final two quarters.
"We went to the baseline and right away we got some drives and some fouls called on them," Brodhead said. "I think that was a big part of it."
Williams led the Ragin' Cajuns with 16 points but Jomyra Mathis added 11 points off the bench and Doucet had eight points and nine rebounds.
UL will now have a chance to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Women's Tournament with a win against Troy on Monday. The two teams squared off in the 2017 title game with Troy winning that game 78-64.
"I think they are very talented," Brodhead said. "They are deep and run up and down. With it being a third day in a row playing, we will see if we can handle that."
"To have the opportunity tomorrow feels great for us," Williams said.