Michael Desormeaux, Catholic High alumni and new head coach for the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team will be honored with a golf tournament to provide funding to the UL Quarterback Club. The tournament is hosted by Cane Row Golf Club and the Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs, and D’Albor Law Firm.
The event will be held on Thursday and will begin at 8 a.m. and last through the end of play, which is expected to be the early afternoon. The silent auction also begins at 8 a.m. and will last through the day until the conclusion of the play. There will also be a limited live auction for a few select, exciting items.
Erik Haik has spent the past few months working closely with Cane Row owner Hugh Andre to organize the event, which Haik said would not only provide the football team with much-needed funding but also show Coach Desormeaux just how much support he has in Iberia Parish.
“I’m in the RCAF, the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation, so when Coach Desormeaux was introduced as head coach our first thought was that we need to help Mike out however we can,” he said. “He and I talked at the press conference and I said that I didn’t know what it was going to look like, but that we were going to do something for him in Iberia Parish because we’re so proud of his accomplishments. We want to do whatever it takes to support him. Soon after, Hugh and I talked and we agreed that we need to do whatever we have to do in order to help Coach Desormeaux. Hugh offered the golf course to do something big and that’s how it started.”
The tournament will provide the newly appointed UL coach with funding that he can access whenever he needs to provide for the players.
“Hugh has the perfect facility to pull off an event like this,” Haik said. “The reality is that Mike Desormeaux is an easy sell for people that already know the Desormeaux family to come out and support his team. We’re raising money for the Quarterback Club, which is a discretionary fund that Mike Desormeaux has control over to spend how he sees fit for his players and organization. That could include player safety, technology, recruiting, transportation, meals, you name it, if he sees something of need for his players then he can immediately go into that fund and use it. It’s a big deal to increase the funds in that Quarterback Club.”
Despite this being the first year that the tournament is being held, as well as the first tournament held at Cane Row, the event has already reached its player limit and has received support from all over the Acadiana area, including from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“We just capped off at 50 teams, which is 200 golfers,” said Haik. “We were able to get Cane Row Golf Course to become an exclusive co-branded merchandise provider for UL, meaning we can now sell Cane Row merchandise with the UL brand at the Clubhouse. We see this as an opportunity to highlight what high has done with Cane Row golf course and how beautiful it is here and also highlight Mike Desormeaux, and it’s a perfect marriage. We see this happening for years to come.”
Cane Row owner Hugh Andre explained that the UL program has grown in popularity recently and that he sees the tournament as just the first in what will hopefully become an annual tradition.
“This is our first tournament, so we’re going to do well and learn from it,” he said. “We’d like to do it again next year, for sure, and we want to keep stepping it up and really get behind the UL program and behind Mike. UL football has really been impressive in the last few years, and we need to help keep that going. It’s good for this area. You see a lot of people lately wearing Ragin’ Cajuns stuff where five years ago there weren’t that many, so we want to keep that momentum going.”
If golf isn’t your thing but you still want to support the tournament, the silent auction will feature many exciting items and experiences that you won’t want to miss.
Some items available in the auction include:
-signed NFL equipment by Joe Burrow, Elijah Mitchell, and more
-an axis deer hunt at Cane Row Ranch
-two tickets to see the New Orleans Saints
-a round of golf with UL Golf coach Theo Sliman and players
-a fall camp Cajun For A Day experience
-a two-hour private training session with Olympic Pole Vaulter Morgann LeLeux
-a Ragin Cajuns softball helmet signed by the 2022 team
-and much more.
Haik also said that in addition to supporting Coach Desormeaux and UL at the tournament, fans and supporters should join the RCAF to provide additional support for the New Iberia coach.
“We really want Iberia Parish to support, if not at the golf event, sign up for the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Fund,” he said. “Not only for the sake of the football brand but also for Mike Desormeaux. For as low as $50 per year, you can become a member to show your support and help build the athletic department.”
Cane Row would like to thank La Triomphe and Sugar Oaks for their assistance with the tournament, as well as the Haik, Minvielle, Grubbs, and D’Albor Law Firm for their hard work in organizing the event.