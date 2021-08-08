New Iberia Senior High dual-sport athlete Christian Walker has been busy this summer.
As a sophomore, Walker was one of the first players off the bench for a NISH basketball team that went 24-8 and reached the second round of the 5A playoffs.
This summer, Walker blossomed into a big-time scorer who recently pumped in 40 points in an AAU game.
“This is his first summer playing with an AAU travel team,” said his father, Travon Walker. “He has excelled a lot more than we expected, although we’re not surprised because of how much work he puts in.”
Christian plays for Hustle Hard Elite, which is based out of Port Allen and includes players from Ascension Episcopal, Brusly, Walker and St. Michael, among other schools.
He played two stints of AAU basketball that were sandwiched around a few weeks of NISH summer league games.
“I played a total of 40 AAU games and 32 games with our high school team,” said Christian, who fired in a season-high 40 points in one game and 31 in another.
His AAU team participated in several out-of-state tournaments with the session highlighted by an upset of a highly-ranked Adidas-sponsored squad out of North Carolina.
“I put in a lot of work this summer to prepare myself for the competition,” Christian said. “A couple of my top games were in Georgia, and a couple were in Dallas.”
Walker can play either guard position, but he favors point guard.
“I like point guard because I get to collapse the defense and make plays,” he said. “My ballhandling has improved the most, along with my defense. I practiced dribbling the ball every day and worked on improving my lower body strength to help my defense.”
NISH’s summer league team, which included Wayne Randall-Bashay, Jordan Skinner, Austin Delahoussaye and Walker, defeated 5A state champion Zachary.
The Yellow Jackets will be transitioning to a new coach with Chad Pourciau taking over for Todd Russ, who accepted a position at Zachary.
“Coach Pourciau introduced himself last week,” said Christian, who talked about what he learned under Coach Russ. “He kept us working and kept us playing aggressively. I like his work ethic and the way he demanded a great defensive effort. If you didn’t give that effort, you would be sitting on the bench.”
While Walker had a busy hoops load during the summer, he didn’t miss a single football workout. The 6-foot tall, 160-pounder took over the starting quarterback job during the 2020 regular season and led the Yellow Jackets to the second round of the playoffs.
“Our expectations are very high,” he said. “We’re pushing for the third round of the playoffs or even farther. I’m trying to achieve a lot of accomplishments. We just need to be more consistent and get physically stronger.”
NISH football coach Curt Ware said Walker is a dual-threat quarterback who makes things happen with the ball in his hands.
“He does everything well,” Ware said. “He’s not blazing fast, but he’s really quick and is a playmaker who can make things happen that you don’t necessarily coach.”