YOUNGSVILLE — The Acadiana Cane Cutters added two Nicholls State University baseball players to their roster Monday in anticipation of the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season.
Freshman outfielder Caleb Hill and Paris Junior College transfer Josh Mancuso will join the Cane Cutters for the summer, according to a statement from the Cane Cutters.
A product of Grandview High School in Midlothian, Texas, Hill made five appearances for the Colonels in his debut season and competed in the 2020 College Summer Baseball Invitational in early June as part of Team Freedom where he went 4-for-8 with five walks and six RBIs during the tournament.
Hill was a two-time all-district honoree and an All-State Honorable mention at Grandview and hit .400 as a junior with a .564 on-base percentage, 15 RBIs and 42 runs scored.
Mancuso, who signed with Nicholls at the end of the 2020 season, will make his debut with the Colonels in 2021. The lefty from Anderson, Texas, joins Acadiana after a shortened season with Paris JC, throwing 11 innings in five appearances for the Dragons with a 7.36 ERA. Mancuso was a full-time reliever for PJC as a freshman in 2019, throwing 28 2/3 innings in 19 appearances and completing 33 strikeouts with a 5.97 ERA. The sophomore finished his junior college career averaging 10.36 strikeouts per nine innings.
Acadiana will open the 2020 season at home on Tuesday, June 30, against the Victoria Generals at Fabacher Field. Game time is 7 p.m. and admission to opening night is free of charge, courtesy of Linear Controls.
An Opening Day tailgate party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM.
For information on tickets and promotions visit the team’s website at www.canecuttersbaseball.com or call the Cane Cutters office at 451-6582.