YOUNGSVILLE — LSU right-handed pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard and outfielder Mitchell Sanford will join the Acadiana Cane Cutters for the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season, the team said in a prepared statement this week.
Hilliard, a junior from Central, pitched sparingly in the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the season, recording a win against Southern and striking out one in his lone appearance of the season. In 2019 made 21 appearances and struck out 57 batters, holding hitters to a .250 batting average and compiling a 5.32 earned run average. Hilliard was a Freshman All-America selection by Perfect Game, D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America after going 9-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 2018.
Sanford, a freshman from Berwick, appeared in nine games for LSU in the spring and hit .250 with two RBIs. He also posted a 1.000 fielding percentage with two putouts. A two-time All-State selection at Berwick High School, Sanford was the state championship MVP as a junior and was the 2019 Class 3A Hitter of the Year and the 2019 Louisiana All-Star Game MVP. As a senior he batted .427 with 12 doubles, seven triples and six home runs.
The Cane Cutters start the season Tuesday, June 30, at Fabacher Field against the Victoria Generals. All home games start at 7 p.m. and are broadcast on ESPN 1420 AM.
For information on tickets and promotions, check the team’s website, www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the team office at 451-6582.