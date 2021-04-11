Except for two innings, New Iberia Senior High played Sulphur to almost a standstill in the Yellow Jackets’ 7-1 loss to their District 3-5A rivals Saturday.
Playing station to station baseball, NISH got on the scoreboard as Cody Khammany tripled and later came home with NISH’s only run of the game.
The problem was the visiting Tors scored four runs in the first and added three more in the sixth to claim the 7-1 win.
It continued a run of bad luck for NISH as the Jackets lost for the fifth time in their last seven games.
“In the first inning, they were hitting line drives and doing a good job and the ball fell for them and they scored four runs,” NISH coach Eli Lewellyn said. “We hit the ball well too, we just hit it right at people and that’s baseball.
“A lot of their hits came in bunches in the first inning and in their three-run sixth, we made some mistakes and they were able to get runners in scoring position. Outside of that, it really wasn’t a bad day for us.”
NISH hasn’t had a lot of bad days during this stretch of games. The Jackets just aren’t having a whole lot of luck at the moment.
“Hopefully, that will change soon,” Lewellyn said.
Both teams entered the game fighting for the same thing, to get into the top 16 in the power rankings and get a home first round playoff game.
NISH was 17th in the latest, unofficial power rankings while Sulphur was 21st.
“They’ve played a tougher non-district schedule than us,” Lewellyn said. “They’ve had a gauntlet of (Class) 5A teams that they have gone through and they really are a solid team whose record is not indicative of the type of team they are.”
So now the Jackets head to Sulphur for the second game of the two-game series but in a familiar position.
“We’ve been here before,” Lewellyn said. “We got beat by Acadiana in a really bad fashion and then bounced back to win the next game. We got beat by Sam Houston and then came back to win. Our guys know how to respond and boucnce back. We’re really good at that.
“We just have to have a good practice Monday and come back ready to play.”
With the loss, NISH fell to 19-10 overall and 4-5 in district.
“Our district has some of the best teams in the country,” Lewellyn said. “We’re just looking to compete every day and get ready for the next game.”