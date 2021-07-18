Arizona pitchers Riley Cooper and Bryce Collins are transferring to LSU, the two announced in separate posts to their Twitter accounts Friday.
The two are the fifth and sixth players announcing transfers since LSU hired head coach Jay Johnson in late June. Three of those transfers played for Johnson at Arizona, and four of the transfers are pitchers.
Cooper, a native of Fresno, California, is a 6-foot-2, 264-pound left-handed freshman. In 29 appearances in 2021, Cooper went 3-0 with a 4.88 ERA and started two games. He allowed 19 runs, 17 earned, on 26 hits in 31 1/3 innings, striking out 20 and walking 13.
“After much thought and consideration I have decided to further my education and play baseball at LSU,” Cooper tweeted. “I’m thankful for my time at Arizona and especially my teammates, I wish you all the best.”
At Clovis North High School, he lettered for four seasons and was a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American and a 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-American.
Collins, a 6-foot tall, 180-pound right hander, missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons because of injuries. As a freshman in 2019, Collins was 0-2 with a 5.24 ERA before an injury forced him to miss the second half of the season.
“Excited to announce I will be continuing my education and baseball career at Louisiana State University!” he posted to Twitter.
The Valencia, California, native played at Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California and had a 1.76 ERA and a 15-6 record in 29 games over three seasons at the school.
Four other players also announced transfers from Arizona — infielder Kyson Donahue to Hawaii, right-handed pitcher German Fajardo to Kansas State, right-handed pitcher Ryan Kysar to San Diego and first baseman/left-handed pitcher TJ Curd to Jacksonville.
Cooper and Collins join pitchers Eric Reyzelman of San Francisco and Trey Shaffer of Southeastern Louisiana in transferring to LSU. Seniors Ma’Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot also announced they would return to the team next season.
Arizona freshman All-American infielder Jacob Berry and Samford catcher Tyler McManus announced their transfers to LSU earlier this month.