A dozen Louisiana college football players were named to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250, a lit of the top players nationwide eligible for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the organization announced Thursday.
Four LSU players, three from UL Lafayette, two from Tulane and one each from Grambling, UL Monroe and McNeese State were named to the list.
For the Ragin’ Cajuns, quarterback Levi Lewis and running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas were recognized.
The three selections are tied for the most in the Sun Belt Conference and the second most amongst Group of Five opponents, while the Ragin’ Cajuns are just one of three programs with two running backs named to the list along with Alabama and Baylor.
Lewis has garnered plenty of recognition during the preseason, having been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List.
As a junior, he threw for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which were single-season school records. He went on to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to 11 wins and a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Lewis enters his final season ranked ninth in program history with 4,012 career passing yards and fourth in total passing touchdowns with 35.
Lewis added 195 yards and three scores on the ground, aiding in the team’s school-record 42 rushing touchdowns. UL Lafayette finished the season with 6,918 total yards of offense and 69 total touchdowns, the most in a single season in school history.
The running back tandem has also been highly touted entering the 2020 season, with both named to the Doak Walker Preseason Watch List for the second consecutive season.
Mitchell was a huge part of the team’s success a year ago after he galloped for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns. His yardage total ranked fourth in the Sun Belt and made him just the sixth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, while his touchdown total ranked 11th nationally. On the year, he notched five 100-yard games and four multi-touchdown games.
Ragas also played a big role in the backfield, carrying the ball 116 times for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns. The New Orleans native ranked fifth in touchdowns and eighth in rushing yards in the conference.
The two helped Louisiana set the school record for the most rushing yards (3,604) and most rushing touchdowns (42) in a single season.
LSU fullback Tory Carter, linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive lineman Glen Logan and defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. were named to the list, though Vincent opted out of the season on Monday and said he will begin training for the NFL Combine.
Carter, a Valdosta, Georgia, native, was LSU’s starting fullback in 2018. In LSU’s new system in 2019, he played in 11 games, seeing action at tight end and on special teams.
Logan, a Destrehan product, started 10 games and played in 11 as a junior, finishing with 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. The previous season, in 13 games including 10 starts, Logan had 46 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks for 29 yards in losses.
Cox, a two-time All-America linebacker at North Dakota State who transferred to LSu for his senior season, played on three FCS national championship teams for the Bison. He had 258 tackles, 32 for loss, and 14 sacks along with six interceptions and two touchdowns scored. The Kansas City, Missouri, native was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Year in 2017 and the MVC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.
Tulane University seniors Patrick Johnson and Cameron Sample were both named to the list as well.
“These two guys have truly set the bar with where we want to be as a program,” Tulane head coach Willie Fritz said in a statement. “They both give tremendous effort in practice, the weight room and the classroom, and I could not be more excited for these young men. I am also really hopeful that we have a few more players earn invitations to this game once they showcase what they can do this season.”
Johnson and Sample enter the 2020 season with a combined 52 starts, 201 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
Johnson earned the recognition after leading the Green Wave in sacks for the second straight season in 2019 – a feat only five players have accomplished since 1973. Over the past two seasons, Johnson has tallied 14.5 sacks and ranks tied for seventh all-time in program history. He needs just 8.5 sacks to become the program’s all-time sack leader. Following his strong 2019 campaign, Johnson earned All-AAC Second Team honors for the second year in a row. Johnson enters his final season with hopes of earning All-AAC honors for the third straight year – a feat only Parry Nickerson and Nico Marley have achieved.
Sample was named to the Top 250 list after posting a strong junior campaign where he compiled a single-season career-high in tackles. His 44 stops on the year ranked seventh on the team and rank fourth among Tulane returnees. Sample was one of 13 players that started every game last season.
ULM fifth-year senior tight end Josh Pederson, who set career highs for receptions (43), receiving yards (567) and touchdown receptions (9) last season, has been named to the list as well.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Morristown, New Jersey, native, was named Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American and All-Sun Belt First Team in 2019 after leading ULM in touchdown receptions while ranking second in receptions and receiving yards. Thirty of his 43 receptions (70 percent) resulted in either a first down or a TD. His nine TD receptions tied for first among NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision tight ends (with SMU’s Kylen Granson) during the regular season. In addition, his receptions (12th) and receiving yards (13th) also ranked among the top regular-season totals produced by FBS tight ends.
He caught at least one pass in each of the 12 regular-season games in 2019 and heads into the 2020 season with 67 career receptions for 824 yards (12.3 avg.) and 11 TDs.
“Josh Pederson had a breakout junior season while clearly establishing himself as one of the nation’s elite tight ends,” ULM head coach Matt Viator said. “Josh creates match-up problems for defenses because of his athleticism, hands and route-running ability. He has a strong work ethic, and he’s a real student of the game. We expect him to continue to play a major role in our offensive game plan.”
Pederson had six receptions for a career-best 92 yards in the season finale at the Ragin’ Cajuns, including a career-long 47-yard TD grab from Caleb Evans in the second quarter.
He is the son of former Northeast Louisiana quarterback Doug Pederson, who went on to win a Super Bowl championship as a backup for the Green Bay Packers in 1996 and then to coach the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title in 2018.
McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn is a HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American and first team All-Southland Conference selection who led the Cowboys and was tied for second in the conference with five pass interceptions in 2019. He also ranked third in the league with 16 total passes defended and was fifth with 11 pass break-ups.
The Oakdale native has appeared in 39 games, making 35 starts and has recorded seven interceptions and 83 tackles as well as 20 pass break ups.
Dunn is one of just 12 players from the FCS to be among the 250 player watch list, including one of two from the Southland Conference along with Central Arkansas cornerback Robert Rochell.
McNeese has sent three players to the Senior Bowl in school history – Keith Smith (2003), Kavika Pittman (1995) and James Files (1976). All three were selected in the NFL Draft – Pittman and Files in the second round and Smith in the third.
The college football season in the fall for all FCS and most FBS conferences has been postponed until the spring.
Moore a 6-3, 320-pound native of Little Rock, Arkansas, played in nine games as a redshirt junior, played in nine games and started five as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. He also played nine games as a freshman in 2017.
According to the organization’s website, the Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, and annually serves as the first step of the NFL draft process.
For each of the past two years, the Reese’s Senior Bowl has seen 93 total players and 40 selected in the first three rounds each of the past two years, including 10 first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 93 players chosen represents nearly 40 percent of the total draft the past two years. The Senior Bowl teams are coached by two full NFL coaching staffs. Last year, the two teams were coached by the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals and there were over 900 credentialed NFL personnel in Mobile, Alabama, for game week.
The 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. in Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, located on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The 72nd collegiate all-star game will be televised by NFL Network.