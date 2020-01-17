Highland Baptist tuned up for next week’s District 8-1A opener by pounding Erath 94-27 at home on Thursday.
The Bears are 3-10 on the year, but third-year coach Kaleb Gardner’s crew is winning at the right time.
“We’re finally starting to turn the corner,” said Gardner, whose team has won two straight. “We’ve been working on learning the game of basketball.”
The Bears placed four in double-figures on Thursday, starting with Myles Liggans. The junior scored all 18 of his points in the first half, which ended with HBCS ahead 53-17.
“Myles is my captain,” Gardner said. “He’s the heart and soul of the team. As he goes, the team goes. He’s a competitor. Basketball is not even close to his best sport, but he fights every moment of every game and gives us a chance to win.
“The guys will follow that.”
Kylyn Jones added 15 points, followed by Johnny Clark with 14 and Keelan Preston’s 10.
Tanner Vicknair, D.J. Wright and Luther Laughlin added 8 apiece.
“Kade Boudreaux is a senior,” Gardner said. “He’s my most creative scorer but is also my best passer, so he creates opportunities for everybody else on the team. He’s also one of my best ballhawking man-to-man defenders. So that helps us, too.
“Kylyn Jones rebounded the mess out of the ball tonight and so did Luther Laughlin. They rebounded extremely well. They gave us the opportunity to get a lot of put-backs. Hopefully, we get a lot of that going forward.”
The Bears begin district play on Monday at home vs. Covenant Christian (1-12).
“We’ve tried to play different styles,” Gardner said. “Some teams that are going to grind it out. Other teams that are going to push the ball up the court and create havoc with their defense. Hopefully, we’ll be prepared to see the different styles in the district.
“Central Catholic (8-8) has been really good the last couple of years. Vermilion Catholic (8-7) always surprises you with someone who can really play where you have to find a way to shut him down. Centerville (5-8), they always have athletes. They don’t have the record this year that they normally have, but they have athletes and will make plays.”
Gardner said he’s mixed things up lately with positive results.
“We changed up a few things in practice,” he said.
“My guys create a good bond between themselves. They’re developing a sense of family and I’ve found that they fight a lot harder when they do that.”
Erath (0-16) got 7 points each from Ian Harrington and Ben Fourroux.