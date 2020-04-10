Tulane’s Jones among the Top 10 returning RBs

NEW ORLEANS – Rising Tulane University football junior Amare Jones has been ranked as the nation’s No. 5 returning running back for the 2020 season by ESPN.com.
Jones’ latest recognition from ESPN.com adds to a growing list of offseason acknowledgement following an impressive 2019 sophomore campaign. Earlier this year, Jones was rated as Pro Football Focus’ No. 4 returning running back for 2020.
Jones earned the early recognition following an impressive sophomore campaign where he closed the year with 1,611 all-purpose yards, finishing with 371 yards rushing, 367 yards receiving, 141 punt return yards and 732 kickoff return yards.
The Frisco, Texas, native’s 1,611 all-purpose yards were the most by any American Athletic Conference sophomore, ranked 28th nationally and fifth in the league. Jones’ all-purpose yards total also served as the seventh highest single season total in program history.
Jones closed out the year on a high note at the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, as he finished with 154 all-purpose yards, including 57 yards receiving and one receiving touchdown, as he helped the Green Wave to their second straight bowl victory.
ESPN.com’s take: If we were to label the most undervalued running back of the 2019 season, Jones could easily be the top choice. He tallied just 94 total touches in the Green Wave’s offense last year, yet he still managed to produce the sixth-most WAA of all running backs in the country. For the vast majority of running backs, positive work in the receiving game is what moves the needle from a value standpoint, and Jones was highly productive in this facet. He generated the fourth-most yards per route run at 2.51, which was well over a yard more than the FBS average. And while Jones had just 60 carries on the year, he picked up a gain of 10-plus yards on 20% of those and broke a tackle on a third of them.
Jones also was ranked by pff.com as the Green Wave’s best returning player in its list of the top returner for all 130 FBS teams.
Jones was given fewer opportunities than most running backs a season ago and still managed to produce the sixth-most wins above average at his position, the story said.