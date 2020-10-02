NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University redshirt sophomore Cameron Carroll was selected as the Co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Monday after the Green Wave’s 66-24 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Carroll posted career highs in rushing yards (163) and touchdowns (four). His three rushing TDs and one TD reception doubled his touchdown total to eight on the year, the most among FBS players.
Carroll shared the weekly offensive honor with Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony.
Earlier Monday, Carroll and teammate Patrick Johnson were selected to the American Athletic Conference honor roll.
Johnson received the weekly honor after he recorded four tackles, a pair of sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also played a key role in limiting Southern Miss to just 59 yards of total offense in the second half.
Carroll and Johnson become the third and fourth Green Wave players to be recognized by The American this season.
Tulane returns to action on Oct. 8 with a nationally-televised road matchup with the Houston Cougars on ESPN.
Tulane senior Chase Kuerschen was selected as a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.
Kuerschen earned the recognition after establishing a strong reputation in the classroom, in the community and for his play on the field throughout his career at Tulane.
In the classroom, the Green Wave safety owns a 3.449 grade point average while pursuing a major in accounting. In 2019, Kuerschen was selected as a member in to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.
In the community, Kuerschen has served on the leadership committee of the Green Project — an organization that is committed to the community of New Orleans. He is also an active member of the Boys and Girls Club in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. In addition, Kuerschen plays a key role in the Green Wave football team’s Wave of Change organization – a group that is committed to bringing awareness to injustices and inequalities facing society.
Also this week, Green Wave assistant Will Hall was named Coordinator of the Week by Athlon Sports following the team’s 66-24 win over Southern Miss.
Hall earned the weekly honor after he directed the Green Wave offense to their highest scoring total since the 2016 season. The Green Wave finished the day with 556 yards of total offense. The Green Wave averaged 7.5 yards per play and scored nine touchdowns.
Tulane RBs rushed for 414 yards and averaged 7.8 yards per carry.
Finally, the Tulane offensive line was ranked as the nation’s 10th-best offensive line through week 4 by Pro Football Focus. The Green Wave’s line ranked third in the nation in pressure rate allowed and first among teams outside the SEC, ACC and Big 12.
Left tackle Joey Claybrook and left guard Corey Dublin ranked first at their respective positions in the FBS in pass-block grade. Dublin received a 71.8 overall grade, while Claybrook was given a 67.8 overall PFF grade.
Center Sincere Haynesworth earned the highest grade on the line with a 75.9. He earned a grade above 70.0 as both a pass-blocker and a run-blocker. He ranked in the top five among centers outside of the Power 5.
The two freshmen on the offensive line carried their weight as well. Right tackle Trey Tuggle earned a 68.3 PFF grade, while right guard Josh Remetich produced a 51.4 PFF grade.
The line led the way for the Green Wave to gain 430 yards and score seven touchdowns on the ground at Southern Miss. The group has only allowed two sacks on the 2020 season.
La. Tech Honors
RUSTON — Anthony also was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week and was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list for week four after leading the Bulldogs to a 66-38 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Anthony accounted for six touchdowns — five touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. He became the fifth player in program history to account for at least six touchdowns in a single game and was the first since Cody Sokol against WKU in 2014. It marks the third time in program history that a LA Tech quarterback has passed for five touchdowns and rushed for a touchdown in a single game.
Anthony threw four touchdown passes in the first half against the Huskies to become the first Bulldog QB to do so since Ryan Higgins in 2016. He became the seventh LA Tech quarterback in program history to throw for five touchdowns in a single game and was the first since Higgins in 2016. Anthony threw three passing touchdowns of 40-plus yards against the Huskies with touchdown passes of 44, 43 and 41 yards.
In his first career start for the Bulldogs, Anthony finished the game 17-of-30 for 314 yards and five touchdowns. He has now passed for eight touchdowns in the first two games of the season which is the most by a Louisiana Tech QB in the Division I era of the program. His eight passing touchdowns this season currently rank second in the nation.
Joining Anthony on this week’s Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list are Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, Miami’s D’Eriq King, Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson, Florida’s Kyle Trask and BYU’s Zach Wilson.
In 2020, any player named to a Great 8 list during the season who was not previously named to the Preseason Watch List will be added to the Midseason Watch List and will be eligible for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award. The additions of Anthony, Costello, Thompson and Wilson make the updated list 39 players.
The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.
In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrien.org.
Tech (2-0, 1-0 C-USA) returns to action Friday when it travels to Provo, Utah, to face No. 22 BYU (2-0).
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised on ESPN2.