Tulane right-handed pitcher Braden Olthoff and Northwestern State right-handed pitcher Logan Hofmann were named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America second team on Tuesday, while LSU relief pitchers Devin Fontenot and Jaden Hill and Louisiana Tech outfielder Parker Bates were named to the second team by the magazine.
The 17-man first team was picked by the staff of Collegiate Baseball and reflects all games played before the season was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The vast majority of teams in NCAA Division I played 15-19 games before the season was shut down.
The 6-man starting pitching staff posted a cumulative 0.80 ERA with a better than 10:1 strikeout to walk ratio (249 strikeouts and 24 walks).
Right-handed pitcher Landon Knack of East Tennessee St. posted 51 strikeouts with only one walk in 25 innings of work to lead the way and posted a 4-0 record.
The first team relief pitcher was Jeff Hakanson of Central Florida. In 8 1/3 innings of work he posted 6 saves and had a 0.00 ERA. He only allowed one hit and struck out 20 with one walk.
Shortstop Nick Gonzales of New Mexico State is Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of The Year (.448, 12 HR, 3 2B, 36 RBI, 21 walks – 10 intentional).
He finished the season ranked in the top five in the nation in 10 categories: home runs (1st), home runs per game (3rd), runs (1st), runs batted in (1st), runs batted in per game (1st), total bases (1st), slugging percentage (2nd), on-base percentage (3rd), walks (4th) and walks per game (5th).
Gonzales hit five home runs in a single day against Purdue Fort Wayne on Feb. 29 as he hit two in game one of a doubleheader before belting three more in the nightcap, including an inside-the-park grand slam.
At one point, he hit 12 home runs in only 48 at-bats over 13 games and was on pace to hit 50 homers.
When the season was suspended, he had a national best on-base streak of 82 consecutive games.
Olthoff is the first Green Wave pitcher to receive All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball since Shooter Hunt received a second-team nod in 2008. Olthoff He is one of just four players representing the American Athletic Conference to be listed across the three teams of honorees.
Olfthoff garnered multiple awards early in the year when he was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks in February and was recognized as Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Athlete of the Week during the same stretch. He was also tabbed the Allstate Sugar Bowl Amateur Athlete of the Month and the Louisiana Sports Writers’ Association’s Pitcher of the Month for February.
A native of El Camino, California, Olthoff went 4-0 in four starts while posting a microscopic 0.32 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 28 innings. He walked just three batters and held opposing hitters to just 12 hits and a .128 batting average.
The Green Wave ace ranked second in Division I in wins, third in strikeouts and sixth in WHIP (0.54). He racked up double-digit strikeouts in three of his four starts, including 10 against Florida Gulf Coast in the season opener, 16 in a complete-game shutout at Cal State Fullerton (third most in program history) and 13 against Southern. In the one outing he didn’t reach 10 punchouts, Olthoff rung up eight hitters over the first six innings of what eventually turned into Tulane’s first no-hitter since 2005.
Fontenot, a junior right-hander from The Woodlands, Texas, was 1-0 on the year with a 0.90 ERA, four walks, 17 strikeouts and four saves in 10 innings, and he ranked No. 3 in the SEC in saves.
He recorded a win and two saves in his final three appearances of the 2020 season, working five scoreless and hitless innings in that three-game stretch with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Fontenot pitched four scoreless innings over two relief appearances during the final week of the season, earning a save versus Southeastern Louisiana and a win over UMass Lowell. He allowed no hits with two walks and nine strikeouts in the two appearances.
Hill, a sophomore right-hander from Ashdown, Arkansas, allowed just one hit in 11 2/3 innings while recording 17 strikeouts. Opponents batted only .028 (1-for-36) against Hill during the 2020 season.
Hill made his first appearance in a game in nearly a year when he worked two relief innings versus Indiana on February 15. Hill, who was sidelined last season by an elbow injury, was dominant in the outing, firing two shutout frames with no hits, one walk and three strikeouts. His fastball was consistently clocked in the upper 90s, peaking at 98 mph.
Hill earned his first LSU career save in a Feb. 28 win over Texas with a dominating three-inning performance. He fired three scoreless frames, allowing no hits with one walk and six strikeouts, preserving the Tigers’ 4-3 victory.
Hill fired four perfect innings with three strikeouts on March 7 to earn a save versus UMass Lowell.
Bates is the sixth All-American in Louisiana Tech history. He was named a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball after posting a.422/.531/.891 (AVG/OBP/SLG) triple-slash line as a senior. He joins Charlie Montoyo, Brian Rike, Devon Dageford, Brent Diaz, and Nate Harris on the list of Bulldogs to earn national honors.
The senior finished the 2020 season with the third-most home runs (8) and fourth-most RBIs (28) in the nation. His .891 slugging percentage ranked fifth. Bates also racked up 57 total bases, which placed third nationally.
The Tyler, Texas, native was a second team All-Conference USA choice each of the last two seasons. Bates also earned LSWA Player of the Month honors after slashing .378/.510/.784 (BA/OBP/SLG) in February.
Bates led the Bulldogs to an 11-6 start before the COVID-19 shutdown. Tech went 5-1 against Louisiana schools and posted a 2-1 record against ranked opponents.
