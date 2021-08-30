Tulane moves football season opener to Oklahoma

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane’s season-opening football game scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s rampage through New Orleans, TU Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said in a prepared statement Monday from the university.
The Green Wave was scheduled to face Oklahoma, ranked second in the preseason Associated Press poll and third in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll, before the hurricane struck Louisiana Sunday. Kickoff for the game between Tulane and Oklahoma remains at 11 a.m.
“First and foremost, my thoughts are with those in Southern Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida and to all those bravely responding to help,” Dannen said in the statement. “The health and safety of our citizens and of our first responders will remain our primary focus.
“In light of the catastrophic damage sustained by the City of New Orleans and, after consulting with our emergency preparedness and response teams at the institutional, local and state levels, we will relocate our Sept. 4 football game against the University of Oklahoma to Norman, Oklahoma. While game time will remain 11 a.m., television information and other game-specific details will be announced by the University of Oklahoma. We appreciate the understanding, support and communication with the University of Oklahoma, especially Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione.”
The university also has moved all of its athletic department operations to Birmingham, Alabama, including our student-athletes, and will remain in Birmingham until it is safe to return to New Orleans, the statement said.
“I want to thank UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and the City of Birmingham for receiving our student-athletes, coaches, staff and families.
“The status of future home competitions in football and volleyball will be determined in the days ahead.
“Once again, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this devastating storm.”