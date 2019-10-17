NEW ORLEANS — Tulane is ranked No. 26 in the latest AP football poll.
The Green Wave are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
They are tied for first with SMU in the AAC West Division and can strengthen their position by winning at Memphis (5-1, 1-1) on Saturday night in the Liberty Bowl.
“We don’t pay attention to that stuff,” quarterback Justin McMillan, a transfer from LSU, said. “Like coach (Willie) Fritz says, 1-0 is our mindset. As seniors in the locker room, we preach it. We don’t get into all the polls or any social media or media things. It can really get you blindsided. We’re headed in the right direction.”
The Green Wave have scored 38 or more points in five of their six games, which is second only to the nine times that the undefeated 1998 team reached that plateau.
“I feel top to bottom, we’re as complete as anyone in this conference, possibly the country,” Tulane defensive end Cameron Sample said.
The only team the Green Wave have not beaten this season is Auburn, which was ranked No. 10 when it beat Tulane 24-6 on Sept. 7 in Auburn, Ala.
Tulane beat Memphis last season, 40-24 in Yulman Stadium. McMillan was splitting time with Jonathan Banks, but became the starter three games later and Tulane is 10-2 with McMillan starting.
This is a different Tigers team from last season, partly because it has changed all three coordinators. They had to find a new offensive coordinator when Will Hall left to become Tulane’s offensive coordinator.
“I expected when he took the position there as their offensive coordinator, that great things would happen for that offense, and he hasn’t disappointed,” Memphis coach Mike Norvell said. “He’s got (McMillan) playing really well, he’s a winner.
“You look at the number of games he’s started since the game against us, he’s got a phenomenal record. He rarely makes a mistake.”
Memphis is coming off a 30-28 loss at Temple last week in a game in which it turned the ball over four times, the first three of which came during their first 16 offensive plays as they dug a 16-0 hole.
“I was really proud of our team in general in how we responded to those situations and put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win the game,” Norvell said.
Fritz is proud of the way his team has responded to heightened expectations and notoriety. Twice this season Tulane has uncharacteristically been a prohibitive favorite and won in businesslike fashion.
The Green Wave came off the physical loss to Auburn and played Missouri State with an important conference opener against Houston looming five days later and prevailed 58-6.
Last week they were a 30-plus-point favorite against UConn with this week’s game looming and prevailed 49-7.
“I think that is a sign of a mature team,” Fritz said.
A victory Saturday would make Tulane bowl eligible for a second consecutive season, but that possibility has been overlooked because the expectations for this season go well beyond that.
“I’ll say this every week with a straight face: this is not the old Tulane,” McMillan said. “This isn’t what people thought it was. We’re not scheduled for anybody’s homecomings. We’re not that kind of team that gets blown over or pushed by. We’re a team that needs to be recognized and respected.
“We’re serious. I wasn’t here in the past. I’m here now. The players are here now. I’m ready to keep winning. I like winning. This team likes winning. This is new to Tulane and I don’t want it to become old anytime soon.”