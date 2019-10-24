Trying to stay perfect

Westgate looks to stay perfect in District 5-4A action Friday at Teurlings Catholic.
The Tigers (5-2, 1-0) have taken on the top-ranked team in Class 4A each of the past two weeks, beating St. Thomas More and losing last week to Lakeshore.
Teurlings (4-3, 0-2), meanwhile, is coming off a 38-13 loss to STM.
“They’re a sound team, a good ballclub that’s coached well,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said of the Rebels. “We’re going to have to be on top of our game to be in contention for it.
“It’s a tough district game. They’re coming off a loss to STM, but they’re going to be ready for us and be prepared - I know that - so we’re going to have to come out and play hard and play as a team.”
Teurlings quarterback Sammy LeBlanc has thrown for 1,440 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Last week, he heaved 46 passes with four interceptions.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Antoine said. “He’s gotten used to their system and is throwing the ball a lot more this year. Also, he’s throwing more accurately this year.
We’re definitely going to have to worry about what’s going on with him. He’ll have to be accounted for, for sure.”
Coleman Bond and Julien Guy have combined to catch 40 passes for 693 yards and four touchdowns for the Rebels.
“They do a lot of different things offensively and move guys around a lot,” Antoine said. “They use a lot of different personnel and do a good job with it.
“We have to go out there and not worry about dealing with certain players but worry about executing well, taking care of ourselves, and doing what we do well. If we do that, I think we’ll be okay.”
WHS sophomore quarterback Brennon Landry has thrown for 1,260 yards with 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Landry was red-hot at the beginning of last week’s 35-13 loss to Lakeshore. After throwing for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, however, he was held to 69 yards the rest of the way.
“We got hit in the mouth last Friday,” Antoine said.
“Lakeshore came out here and was the more physical team. I’m not going to say we had a letdown game. We just got hit in the mouth and didn’t respond well from it. They pounded the ball on us and used the numbers game on us.
“Their ability to convert on third downs was the deciding factor. They were able to get first downs almost every time. Once, it was 3rd-and-18 and they got it on a quarterback run. We didn’t do a good job of tackling and executing, and it’s my job as a head coach to make sure we’re prepared for that.”
Westgate kicker Connor Scott, the hero in the 24-21 win over STM, was out last week with an injury. Scott, who also handles the punting duties, will be a game-time decision, his coach said.