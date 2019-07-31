LES East
ETAIRIE – The New Orleans Saints wide receivers continued to be the biggest news-making group at training camp Tuesday.
Camp began last week with All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas holding out while he seeks a new contract.
Veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith was released Monday after never fully recovering from a severe knee injury suffered while playing for Chicago two years ago.
And rookie undrafted receiver Emmanuel Butler had been one of the most impressive newcomers in camp before leaving practice early Tuesday because of an undisclosed ailment.
That happened just hours after New Orleans brought back former LSU wide receiver and Breaux Bridge native Travin Dural.
The return of Dural, who spent last season on injured reserve and 2017 on the Saints practice roster, wasn’t surprising.
“He’s been training and we felt when we released him, there was a good chance there’d be a day like today where we were going to be able to bring him back,” head coach Sean Payton said after practice. He’s familiar with what we’re doing. We were down numbers-wise.”
The addition of Dural and Thomas’ ongoing absence left the Saints with 11 wide receivers in camp.
“I told him he was going to get another opportunity,” wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson said of a conversation he had with the receiver when he was released last month. “I didn’t know if it was going to be with us or who it was going to be with, but he is a good football player. I always thought he could make a team and be somewhere.”
Butler appeared to get injured while attempting to make a sliding catch during a 7-on-7 drill. After being checked by trainers he walked to the locker room unaided.
Dural reacts quickly
Johnson revealed that Dural came to his aid when the coach overheated and passed out in his garage during Dural’s visit shortly after his release.
Dural called paramedics and Johnson wound up being OK except for needing 13 stitches to close a cut he suffered on his forehead when he fell.
Ex-Tulane RB joins team
Another local collegian joined the team when the Saints signed former Tulane running back and New Orleans native Robert Kelley, who practiced for the first time Tuesday.
New Orleans initially worked out Kelley around the end of OTAs last month, but they weren’t satisfied with his conditioning.
“They told me to get my weight down and I came back,” Kelley said. “I just couldn’t miss the opportunity again and I had to do what I had to do to get my weight down.”
Kelley said his lost eight pounds, primarily by running. Payton said Kelley lost 15 pounds.
“The one thing about the NFL, they aren’t going to wait on you,” Kelley said. “When opportunities are given, they are taken back real fast. So I did what I could to seize the opportunity.”
Kelley played his first three seasons with the Washington Redskins.
Linebacker’s family expands
Linebacker A.J. Klein has been back at practice for the last two days after missing Sunday in the wake of the birth of his and his wife Taylor’s first daughter.
Bowie Rose Klein was born Saturday evening just six months after the Klein’s adopted their first child, Cannon James.
“It’s been a lot this week, but I’ve been able to handle it,” Klein said. “It’s been a true blessing, it really is, to be here and play football and obviously have my family grow at the same time.”
Notes
To make room for Dural and Kelley, New Orleans played RB Javorius “Buck” Allen on injured reserve and waived injured DB Chris Campbell. … S Marcus Williams and RB Latavius Murray missed practice for the second consecutive day for undisclosed reasons, and rookie OL Derrick Kelly and rookie WR/RS Deonte Harris also were not seen on the field. … The Saints have their first off-day of camp Wednesday before returning to the practice field Thursday morning. … Former Saints LB and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson was at practice as was former Saints linebacker and assistant coach Jack Del Rio, who is a former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.