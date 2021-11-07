Trio of Tigers leads area playoff squads

When the Louisiana High School Athletic Association releases its 2021 football playoff bracket today, the Teche Area will be well-represented with 10 teams advancing to the postseason in the select and non-select divisions.
Leading the way will be the Loreauville Tigers, who completed a perfect 10-0 regular season and clinched the outright District 7-2A championship with a 59-22 win over Jeanerette Friday.
As of Saturday evening, in the latest unofficial power rankings from Geauxpreps.com, Loreauville was the No. 2 seed in Class 2A behind top-seeded Many. As the No. 2 seed and barring an upset, the Tigers will play all their playoff games before the state championship in the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium.
Loreauville will play the 31st seed in the first round this week, which is currently District 7-2A foe West St. Mary (3-7) who LHS beat 34-12 three weeks earlier.
The Tigers’ second round opponent may be familiar as well.
If the projected brackets hold, Loreauville will play the winner of the 15-18 contest between Franklin (5-3) and D’Arbnne Woods Charter School in the first round at Franklin Senior High.
Loreauville beat Franklin 47-42 six weeks ago in the district opener for both teams.
Two other members of District 7-2A made the playoffs as well.
Delcambre (5-4), currently the 20th seed in Class 2A, would travel to presumptive No. 13 seed Winnfield for its first round game.
Catholic High (4-6) is expected to be the No. 9 seed in Division IV and will travel to the expected No. 8 seed, and district rival, Ascension Episcopal in the first round.
AES beat CHS 29-0 five weeks ago.
A pair of Tigers are also expected to be top five seeds when the brackets are released.
In Class 4A, Westgate (8-2), the District 5-4A champion, is expected to be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and will play host to the expected No. 28 seed John F. Kennedy High School from New Orleans in the first round.
Again, barring an upset, the Tigers will have the first two rounds of the playoffs at home before going on the road to the No. 4 seed in the quarterfinals.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (8-2) is expected to be the No. 3 seed and will play host to the No. 30 seed, currently McDonogh #35 from New Orleans.
As the third seed, the Tigers will be home for the first three rounds of the playoffs and would be on the road in the semifinals against the No. 2 seed, which currently is District 6-3A rival Abbeville, which SMSH beat 27-24 four weeks ago.
Also in Class 3A, Erath (7-3) is the expected 15th seed and will play host to the expected 18th seed Wossman in the first round.
In Class A, Centerville (2-7) is expected to be the 23rd seed and will travel to the 10th seed, currently White Castle, in the first round.
Finally, in Division IV, Hanson (7-3) is expected to be the 15th seed when the brackets are released and will travel to the second seed, expected to be Southern Lab, in the first round.
New Iberia Senior High (0-10), Jeanerette (0-10) and Highland Baptist (5-5) did not qualify for the playoffs this year.