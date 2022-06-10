LAFAYETTE - Three former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball standouts - the most recent Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year award recipients - are set to compete professionally in summer 2022 in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league.
Alissa Dalton (2018-21), Ciara Bryan (2021) and Melissa Mayeux (2020-22) are teammates once again as they are competing together in the WPF's inaugural campaign with the Smash It Sports Vipers organization (@SmashIt_Vipers). The trio is being reunited with Ragin' Cajuns head coach Gerry Glasco who is serving as head coach of the Vipers for the summer-only season that runs from mid-June to early-August.
Bryan is continuing her professional career, having participated in Athletes Unlimited last summer. Both Dalton and Mayeux are making their professional softball debut.
All three individuals were developed into SBC Player of the Year award winners by Glasco: Dalton (2019), Bryan (2021) and Mayeux (2022).
Dalton was known for her excellent glove work at shortstop, fielding .950-plus in all three completed seasons played, and was an exceptionally clutch hitter totaling 50-plus two-out RBI as a Ragin' Cajun. In her lone season with Louisiana, Bryan recorded at least one base hit in all but six of the 59 games played and totaled 87 base hits which marked the third-most in the nation during the 2021 season and third-most in program history. Mayeux emerged as Louisiana's top impact player in the run to the 2022 SBC title, producing 28 base hits (17 for extra bases), scoring 29 runs, posting 24 RBI and fielding 63 of 65 fielding chances cleanly to lead the charge in Louisiana's 25-3 run to finish the regular season.
The WPF's inaugural season consists of an exhibition schedule being played in five different states. The season begins on June 14 in Kansas City, Kansas and wraps up Aug. 1-6 in Viera, Florida.
ABOUT WPF
Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) is the official professional softball league in the United States, founded by USA Softball, USSSA, and Smash It Sports. WPF will showcase the best athletes in softball, provide a world-class experience for fans, and connect young girls to their idols.