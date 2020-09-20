The 12-year-old boy was putting his 20-gauge Remington 870 Express Magnum to good use and ducks were falling fast on the Atchafalaya Delta.
Bobby Bonin Jr. of New Iberia and his friend, Eli Viator, also 12, were capitalizing on the large number of blue-winged teal buzzing the four-man hunting party on Sept. 12, the opening day of the special teal season in Louisiana. The small, colorful ducks that fly fast and twist and turn in unison provided a challenge, the ultimate thrill of the hunt.
Dylan Trim, 24, an all-around outdoorsman from New Iberia, was enjoying every minute of the teal hunt, as well as occasionally “picking up the scraps,” as he called backing up the youngsters just in case they missed the fast-moving winged targets. Trim vividly recalled when he was that age shooting at ducks seemingly determined to make hunters question their marksmanship. He just wants to reciprocate.
“To me, it’s about passing the torch,” Trim said following the hunt with Bonin, his future brother-in-law and hunting and fishing buddy, and Viator.
Bonin, the son of Bobby Sr. and Robin Bonin, said he enjoyed his second teal season opener and fifth duck hunt in general with Trim.
“He’s excited. He’s fun to be around. Now it’s more about bringing them and letting them get the opportunities that I got,” Trim said.
Bonin didn’t doubt his marksmanship one bit and it showed. He was ecstatic and still on a duck hunting high when he said, a few days later with more pride than bravado, “Well, I killed five out of six. I’ll take that any time.
“The birds were just hot and heavy. I was pumped up when we had half-a-limit in like 10 minutes. Then another group came in in about 30 seconds.”
Trim and the boys hunted opening day with his friend, Lane Pourciau.
Bonin, a seventh-grader at Catholic High School, as is Viator, said they left at 5 a.m. and arrived in the predawn darkness. An airboat ride lasting approximately 20 minutes, Trim said, carried them to the duck hunting grounds in St. Mary Parish. They settled into their spot between 6-6:15 a.m. after placing decoys in strategic locations around the duck blind on a friend’s private lease near Trim’s houseboat moored in Big Doctor’s Bayou.
“We started shooting as soon as the shooting time started. It was fun. It was a good shoot. I probably shot my six, I think,” Trim said.
The action was “a lot better” there than it was for the special teal season opener last September, he said.
“I saw a lot more ducks. I would say I saw 300 ducks in the area that morning,” he said, adding he heard “quite a bit of shooting” nearby on the Atchafalaya Delta WMA.
They quit hunting around 8 a.m. a few teal shy of the four-person limit, he said, because he had to leave to go run airboat roads. They were unable to hunt the following day for the same reason, he said.
Bonin was quick to praise Trim.
“I’d say he’s a good ‘guide.’ He knows exactly what he’s doing,” he said.
Trim has plenty of experience belying his young age. He started duck hunting 10 or so years ago with his father, Drake Trim, who “taught him a lot,” and with friends.
The lifelong New Iberia resident is foremost an avid hunter as well as a diehard angler who spends a lot of time in the Atchafalaya Basin. He hunts “almost anything that’s open. Deer, rabbit, small game, everything. Anything I can shoot legally.”
He began hunting the state’s special teal hunting seasons years ago in the agricultural fields in the upper part of Acadiana with friends and later on in the Atchafalaya Basin. He has focused his attention during the special teal hunting season on the Wax Lake Delta area since the mid-2000s.
Trim also hunts deer religiously, every chance he can get, in the region.
Bonin reminds him a lot of his younger self, he admitted. Obviously, the youngster is a kindred spirit, an ardent hunter as well as an up-and-coming bass angler.
“Oh, yeah, he’s a fishing fool. He’ll put some of those Hawg Fight guys to shame. He’s got more tackle than me and I used to work at a tackle store (Cajun Guns & Tackle),” Trim said.
He planned to be out again Saturday taking aim at blue-winged teal. The season ends Sept. 27, so there is a week left to get in some “preseason” duck hunting.
Does opening weekend of the teal hunting season bode well for the “big duck season,” which opens Nov. 14 in the Coastal Zone and West Zone? That’s up in the air, according to Trim, and won’t be answered until mid-November.
“It’s hard to tell. I’m sure they’ll have some local teal hanging around. I don’t know if that’s a tell-tale sign (the abundance of blue-winged teal in mid-September) of a good big duck season. It’s too early to tell. But we’ll be here to find out,” he said.
And, as an afterthought after that initial teal hunt, he said, “It was good to get back in and chasing again.”