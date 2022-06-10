The Yellow Jacket soccer team will have a new head coach next season, but it won’t be an unfamiliar face on the sideline. Hale Trahan, who spent last year as assistant coach under Casey Friend, has wasted no time in getting his team ready for the start of the season.
Soccer rebuilding is always a balancing act. Coaches want to put players in positions where they can be successful, but if they make too many changes quickly, they risk losing any progress that their predecessor had made. For Trahan, his year as an assistant coach prepared him to make the jump to the head spot.
“I think that being able to train and play with all of the guys, specifically the guys who were kind of transitioning between JV and varsity, gives me an advantage,” Trahan said. “We had a pretty big senior class last year, so a lot of my 10th and 11th graders who I relied on a lot in JV last year are going to be the bread and butter of the team this year. I have a pretty good idea of what each one can do, and we had a very successful year last year, so I’m going to build my formation around those strengths that we identify.”
Friend’s team was known for being flexible in formation, adjusting players around as needed to best suit their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. Trahan said that while he has a few systems that he likes to default to, his team will continue to be pragmatic.
“I have certain formations that I fall back on because I have found through experience that they are the most effective, but it all depends on the players that we have and the opponent that we are facing,” he said. “We’ll have a standard formation but it’s all about the philosophy that we want to go with.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off of one of the most successful seasons in recent history, but Trahan said that there were still ways that the team could have improved. His goal for this season is to pick up where they left off last year and make another playoff run.
“I’ve only been around the program for the last year, but making the playoffs last year was a big thing for us,” Trahan explained. “There were a few games last year that we kind of let slip because we weren’t in gear early enough in the season, and those games would have really given us a boost in the power rankings and given us a more equal opponent than traveling to the No. 5 team in the state. My first goal is to get into the middle of the pack in Division I, and then a bigger goal would be to bring a playoff victory to the team.”
NISH finished the season with a 10-8-3 (1-3-1) record and faced St. Amant in the first round of the Division I playoffs. They lost the closely contested game 1-0.
The Yellow Jackets relied on their strong senior class last season, and the departure of players like Kevin Martinez, Ethan Bailey, and Hayden Norris will be the first task that Trahan has to sort out.
Still, despite losing 6 seniors, Trahan said that he feels like his team has what it takes to step up to the level required of them.
“We have a lot of kids that played a lot of JV minutes that were on the line between JV and varsity players last year,” he said. “Because of the depth of our senior class last year, a lot of guys are going into their senior year now with very few varsity minutes, but I know that they are quality players. The biggest adjustment is going to be getting them ready for varsity speed. We had a very successful JV team last year and a lot of those 10th and 11th grade graders from last year are going to be expected to step up.”
Trahan will be assisted by former St. Martinville standout Kane Mitchell.